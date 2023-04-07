I have been a commercial property owner in the city since 1990 and have been a full-time resident since 2021.
During that time, I have watched City Council increase the real estate rates over the years, far in excess of inflation, and once again, are considering doing it, even though the entire country is entering into a recessionary period. Some of you who are not business owners may not know that businesses are not able to jack up their prices indiscriminately, even if the inflation rate is high, as it is today. A “real” 8% inflation currently exists, but there is no way this can be passed on to our clients/tenants, alas.
It is time for City Council to realize that it cannot continue to impose more massive tax increases on its productive business residents, which will ultimately cause us financial hardships and potentially the loss of the business — and you know that a number of businesses have already closed due to the mishandling of the pandemic.
City Manager Dan Hoffman and council need to realize that city residents are not simply milk cows to be milked at will when they want more money. The city is still bleeding from the mishandling of the multi-year former Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger/EDA so-called “economic development” projects, which to-date have cost taxpayers well over $3 million (not counting EDA salaries) with nothing to show for it to-date — a net loss, with no resulting tax revenue at all. Serious mismanagement.
Instead of increasing taxes, try doing something new — such as living within your means.
Talking about huge city salary increases now is not realistic. The private sector is certainly not getting them. Review existing projects to see which ones can be delayed, re-financed, etc., and start cutting costs, not increasing them.
As stated publicly by another city resident: We don’t work for you, you work for us!
Robina Rich Bouffault is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.