LARRY E. DUNCAN
The City of Winchester could learn from the county. Meaning this, the county inspector only looks into issues that are complaints from residents, which makes sense, where the city drives around looking for violations.
I understand the city has very limited growth compared to the county, meaning most development is in the county. So the city has to just keep taxing and issuing fines to pay the bills. But this is not the right answer.
Honestly, the city could get rid of one of three employees and it would run just fine. How about not having to buy new trucks every few years, to keep cost down.
I own millions of dollars in real estate and drive an old truck.The city is becoming a business-unfriendly environment, and many like myself will stop buying stuff in the 22601 ZIP code where you just get taxed, harassed, and abused by city inspectors (not all), but there are certainly some who lack common sense.
It is very upsetting to see this management style. Please learn from the county and use as a model to fix your current broken system.
Larry E. Duncan is a resident of Winchester.
