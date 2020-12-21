PAULETTE JENNIS
On December 15, the Planning Commission discussed a CUP application to allow the Selma residential property on Amherst Street to be converted to a B & B and event center. This CUP, if approved, will allow yet another enterprise (along with the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and the Winchester Little Theater) to offer regularly scheduled outdoor events with amplified music from live bands and DJs.
This property is technically within a commercial zone, but, in reality, is right in the center of and surrounded on all sides by hundreds of homes in long established residential neighborhoods. There is documented history of past noise complaints from MSV and WLT events, and now we’ll add another venue in close proximity. This raises the probability of more intrusive noise for homeowners. Unfortunately, noise control was not adequately addressed at this hearing, and homeowners should be concerned.
The city code for noise control specifies allowable sound levels measured in decibels by time of day and distances. There’s mention of allowable noise levels at the source not to exceed a distance of 50 feet, but there are no regulatory provisions through contractual obligations and violation fines to hold owners and providers accountable for noise level compliance. The noise code specifically states that it is the city’s job to protect citizens’ quality of life and health from excessive noise. But, in fact, the burden of noise control is left to the homeowner by means of a cumbersome, unrealistic complaint process.
If homeowners experience excessive noise, their recourse is to call police who are then supposed to come measure noise levels inside your home to determine if there’s a violation. What if all three venues have bands or DJs on the same night?
Is it realistic that the police can come around and measure all our impacted homes? Is this the best use of law enforcement on a Saturday night, even if there were enough officers available to come measure?
If the city intends to continue approving event centers in residential neighborhoods, regulations need to be revised to place the burden of noise control on owners and providers, not homeowners. Current noise regulations are not adequate to protect neighborhoods, and, at the same time, support enterprises that use outdoor amplified noise in areas that are contiguous to residential zones.
Paulette Jennis is a resident of Winchester.
