I wholeheartedly agree with James T. Holland (Open Forum Feb. 26) as he so correctly reminds us that rights have consequences. Even the most fundamental rights of our legal system have legal consequences when those “rights” are abused.
Some years ago when I was a middle school teacher, I posted this sign in my classroom: “Your right to be disruptive ends where another student’s right to quality education begins.”
Some eighth-grade knucklehead had shouted that he had “freedom of speech,” and I, the teacher, had to respect that right. “After all,” the youth added, “it was in the Constitution.”
And, yes, before that day’s lesson was over, my students had learned far more than the day’s English assignment.
But Holland’s commentary illustrates clearly that many of today’s political leaders and media mouthpieces have not progressed much further with their understanding of our Constitution than had my eighth-grade loud-mouth.
Often willfully neglected by those who only partially read the First Amendment is what those of us who remember Paul Harvey and his “rest of the story” do not fail to notice. That amendment is not an open-ended, no-holds-barred endorsement of personal freedom of expression. What it actually says is that “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”
Congress is not to suppress its citizens from petitioning the government. Citizens have the right “peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government….”
The amendment does not grant citizens an unfettered right to slander and defame other citizens. That is why Holland is correct. It is high time for this country’s citizens to demand legal liability, legal consequences, to ensure accountability for false personal attacks.
Three high-visibility cases (Trump, Nunes, and Sandmann) currently offer hope that we might finally surpass my former eighth-grade student’s limited Constitutional knowledge of freedom of speech.
Small wonder that today’s raucous college students fail to grasp that their right to express their thoughts does not include a corresponding right to suppress the thoughts of others. Ah, but I digress. Or do I?
Holland’s article did a superb job of highlighting the very fundamental constitutional concepts that clearly are no longer being taught. Our colleges, and yes, even secondary school educators, are ignoring even the basics of what we of the senior generations once called “civics.”
The result is patently obvious. Our students lack essential civil and civics education. This deficiency, in turn, reveals itself in boorish behavior while we citizens exact no legal consequence for even the most egregious of falsehoods.
Would today’s students, much less media and political leaders, even grasp this maxim? “He lies who falsehood utters claiming others lie.”
So, yes, Mr. Holland, it is time. This country’s citizens must demand legal liability as consequence for false personal attacks.
We must likewise so demand, and hold accountable, educators who fail our students.
