There have been recent rumors surrounding Frederick First, warranting clarification. Let us address these claims individually in a succinct and professional manner.
Firstly, there is a misconception that we align ourselves with the Democratic Party due to our prior endorsement of Becky Hogan, clerk of court, several months ago before her retirement. We have garnered strong support from individuals leaning towards the left side of the political spectrum, as they appreciate our values and principles.
Secondly, another unsubstantiated theory suggests that we are Republicans masquerading as independents. This claim stems from our endorsements of Bill Orndoff, treasurer, Ross Spicer, commonwealth’s attorney, and Timmy French during the state Senate primary. We have also received substantial backing from individuals on the right side of the political spectrum who resonate with our stance.
A distinct group alleges that our motives revolve around financial gain. This notion is entirely baseless. Serving on committees, boards, and commissions has incurred personal expenses for all of us involved. It is important to note that we are not affluent individuals. Our campaign funding primarily derives from donations made by farmers, citizens, and small business owners.
Regrettably, a significant portion of the population lacks the vision to transcend the rigid dichotomy of Democrat versus Republican, perceiving matters solely from one side or the other.
The reality, which we have reiterated numerous times, is that our primary objective is to amplify the voices of the 90% of citizens weary of the incessant bickering between the far-left and far-right factions. As a team of highly experienced candidates, we possess the capacity to collaborate effectively and restore a sense of normalcy. Unlike the county government of the past decade, plagued by internal discord despite shared party affiliations, our team genuinely enjoys a harmonious relationship. We engage in fruitful discussions, debate ideas constructively, and maintain positive rapport. In a world already fraught with excessive drama, it is unnecessary for the county government to bring additional turmoil to your doorstep.
Our belief lies in evaluating individuals based on their merits rather than their political party. At the local level, party labels such as Democrat or Republican become inconsequential. We prioritize the values of family, friendship, and neighborly support. Ultimately, what truly matters is the individual’s experience, their potential contributions, and their commitment to dedicating the necessary time and effort to attend meetings and fulfill their responsibilities.
Our candidacy is driven by a single purpose: to contribute to the development of a vibrant Frederick County, a community where residents can thrive, farm, work, and retire harmoniously.
We look forward to seeing you at the Frederick Fair and on the campaign trail.
