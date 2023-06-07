KEVIN KENNEY
In response to claims by Mr. Shawn Graber in his June 1 Open Forum, “About that vote of yours,” regarding my stance on the urinals in the girls’ locker rooms, I would like to provide accurate information to address the misconceptions surrounding this issue. It is crucial to present a clear and factual account of the situation, avoiding emotional rhetoric and these baseless accusations.
During the construction of the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, I was responsible for overseeing the construction process, ensuring the contractors adhered to the approved plans set forth by the School Board. The initial plans, approved by the School Board, included urinals in the girls’ locker room to accommodate visiting male sports teams. However, due to concerns raised by parents and non-parents regarding transgender individuals, the school system made the decision to remove the urinals to avoid unnecessary controversy.
It is important to note that I, as the supervisor of construction, had no authority or influence over the design decisions made by the School Board. My role was solely focused on ensuring the construction followed the approved plans and specifications. Attempting to shift the blame from the School Board to me by Mr. Graber is misleading and unfounded. It is political posturing.
Political labels should not be used to undermine individuals who are genuinely concerned about issues within their community. Constructive dialogue and accurate representation of viewpoints are essential for fostering a healthy political discourse.
The notion that I supported urinals in the girls’ locker rooms is based on a misunderstanding of my role in the construction process. The decision to install, then remove, the urinals was made by the elected School Board, not me. It is crucial to focus on the facts and avoid attempts to misrepresent individuals or their positions in the upcoming election.
Let us engage in respectful and factual discussions that address the concerns of the community rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric.
