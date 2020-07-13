DAVE CLARKE
With the recent activity regarding the removal or even destruction of Confederate monuments throughout the South, I felt it was time that I respond. I have read of some people locally who would like to do away with the monument in front of the Clarke County Courthouse. They feel that it represents some sort of intent to intimidate black people or even promotes white supremacy. I can tell you that this monument represents neither of those things.
A little background on the monument is in order. It was erected in 1880; 10 years after the end of the U.S. Army occupation of Virginia. Due to the devastated economy of the South, it took that long to raise enough funds to build it. The monument is a granite sculpture of a common foot soldier, not a general or a dashing cavalryman. He has no name. In fact, he has his hat in his hand, has no weapon and carries no cartridge box. He is hardly an intimidating figure.
A contemporary account at the raising of the monument described it this way, in part:
“The base is four feet square, and with the pedestal is twelve feet in height. Surmounting these is a heroic figure, eight feet high…with arms folded, with bare head and eyes cast down, the embodiment in stone of one who, after having given up home, friends, and country in defense of principles, now that the struggle is over and all lost, almost as in a dream begins to realize the situation. And yet there is something of hope in the expression on the face — a hope which has found fruition in the part of the soldiers of the Lost Cause have played in the progress and advancement of our united country since the close of the war.”
The inscription on the monument says it all:
“Erected to the memory of the sons of Clarke who gave their lives in defense of the rights of states and of constitutional government. Fate denied them success, but they achieved imperishable fame.”
This is not a monument meant to coerce or intimidate. It is a monument to commemorate the 107 common soldiers of Clarke County who died defending their rights, their homes and their families. Were their leaders sometimes bombastic and hypocritical? Certainly. Were their politicians quick to take offense and unwilling to compromise? Undoubtedly. It was described then, as in most every war, before or since, as a rich man’s war and a poor man’s fight. This monument is to that poor man.
If these men, who had literally been at each other’s throats, could lay down their arms, make peace with their brethren from the North and form a new and even stronger United States of America, we certainly owe them the decency of keeping the monument they raised. This monument stands as a reminder of where we as a nation have been and gives hope for the future for what we can attain. We must keep this monument.
Dave Clarke is a resident of Clarke County.
(8) comments
The south tried to fracture the US by seceding. The south, under Beauregard, fired first shot on Fort Sumpter. Slavery was the primary reason for the war. There was much discussion about slavery and whether it would be legal in newer states as the western expansion continued. Even Mosby remarked that it was his belief that slavery was what the war was about.
That being said, the statue is a memorial to the locals who died in the war. Barnett Park has a War Memorial building, a Korean War memorial, and a POW/MIA memorial. Perhaps the place for a Civil War memorial (and statues) would be the park?? Or maybe Mt Hebron?
Although I agree with Mr. Clarke with respect to Civil War soldier statues, I do believe it is time to retire statues of southern generals and politicians from prominent display where their continued presence could be interpreted as a support for the disgraceful increased public displays of racism in both words and deeds. His point that "This monument is to that poor man" is well taken. Old men start wars and young men die in them. The choice to erect a statue honoring lost sons, spouses, parents, other relatives and neighbors was simultaneously a decision NOT to recognize the politicians and military leaders who caused or conducted the war. Many of those dead soldiers were buried on the battlefield and not returned home where they could be provided a respectful barrier. Those statues of soldiers, including the one here in Winchester and many in northern towns and cities, serve as a constant reminder of the tragedy of wars with your countrymen. Lets remove statues that can be interpreted by many as supporting slavery and leave those that should remind us of the sad consequences of civil wars.
Yes, this is sensible and appropriate
Dave Clarke’s commentary is well thought out and I believe reflects the sentiments of the majority of Clarke County residents.
Slowe, you are obviously a very nasty, embittered, venomous and very unhappy old man who apparently finds pleasure in insulting anyone who might have different views than your twisted, sad and hopeless philosophy. Please try to keep your nasty comments to yourself. You bring nothing beneficial to any conversation. You have chosen to live in D.C. – I’m sure the Washington Post would love to hear from you…
I wonder if people like Mr. Clark are truly hopeless? Mis-educated, Brainwashed by their public school teachers and text books, he probably believes that what he wrote is a true and accurate description of history. It is skewed with white supremacy, racism and just plain ignorance. He suffers from privilege blindness - naively unaware of how wrong he is. He writes. The soldiers “ gave their lives in defense of the rights of states and of constitutional government. Fate denied them success, but they achieved imperishable fame.” THe right that the [confederate traitor] states were fighting for was the right to keep their enslaved Africans longer - which was threatened by Lincoln’s election. They were followers of their leaders, pawns for them, used by them: state legislators and governors and their slave holding constituents and funders. The war was fought by traitors to the nation, for the purpose of defending the institution and economy and system of slavery as free labor for their economic and social benefit. No statue of so-called Innocent defenders of their country can make them into honorable patriots. Their cause and their rebellion was shameful and not honorable, It and they are unworthy of statues or monuments. Take them all down as we cleanse ourselves of the false memories, the romanticizations and revisionist history we have been taught by unrepentant losers, racist Christians.
You know what slowe? For someone who demands others tolerate and even celebrate your lifestyle choices, you certainly have shown you have no tolerance for those who do not support your beliefs. Your judgement day will come. May God have mercy on your soul.
Agreed.
Amen.
