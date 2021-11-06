The Clarke County monument shouldn’t be removed. But it also should never be altered or re-imagined.
The truth is much simpler. The monument is in fact a war memorial. It was not intended to remember the "suffering of Clarke County Civil War soldiers, including those 84 of color" or those from Clarke who served in the Union, as a the Nov. 4 Open Forum, "Confederate statue can provoke discussion about history," suggested.
This memorial is exactly what you see, and has been from its inception — a memorial to honor fallen Confederate soldiers from Clarke County. It was paid for and erected with private funds from those dead soldiers' comrades, their families, local organizations and citizens.
The old soldiers who survived the war formed an association. It seems their number one mission was to remember their fellow soldiers. They knew the men on the memorial personally. They saw them face-to-face. They ate with them, marched with them, bled with them, and went into battle with them. They escaped death, while these men on the war memorial paid the ultimate price. The men of the association decided their sacrifices were well worthy of a humble monument. Soldiers of both sides know that meaning.
They did this because, by 1900, the end of their lives was drawing near. In fact, by 1916 enough of these old soldiers had passed away that the association stopped meeting. At least they could pass on knowing their memorial was completed.
There is nothing more sacred than a memorial to the dead. There is no negotiation that can change that meaning. You can’t add context to it, or new narrative, or detract from it — unless your agenda is to erase truth.
You don't change the design or rewrite lines etched in granite. You don't move it. It is history and it is the truth. You cannot re-imagine the truth. The war memorial is what it is.
The memorial was not erected to remember Black slaves. It was not erected to remember enslaved African Americans. However, had a Black slave, or free Black citizen from Clarke fought and died in Confederate service, they should be honored. If, in fact, that man existed, his name would have been on the memorial. He would be worthy of such an honor — no matter his race.
But this war memorial had a narrow and clearly defined meaning. Its simplicity in construction and purpose is all that anyone needs to read into it. Even the act by the Virginia General Assembly recognizing the association was an uncomplicated, decent act. The act paved the way for the Board of Supervisors of Clarke County to deed the land to the association for the purpose of a monument, an equally simple act, and the right one.
Clarke residents should feel proud. This war memorial remembers their dead. They must rally to defend and preserve it. Stand up to those who wish to convolute and inject layers of falsehoods into the "meaning" of the war memorial. The truth matters.
Paul Clark is a resident of Blackwater.
