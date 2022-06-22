An outstanding historic event occurred in Clarke County on June 18. The first annual Juneteenth Celebration! And what an event it was!
Juneteenth commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, when all enslaved African persons in the U.S.A. were finally freed.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Celebration that was held in Berryville surpassed our highest expectations. Thanks to Josephine City Improvement Association, Johnson-Williams and Clarke County Training Schools Reunion Associations and the Josephine School Community Museum, the event was visualized and finalized.
Sponsors were the Bank of Clarke County, Virginia Humanities, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, BVG Berryville, C2 Management, Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Potomac Haven, Collision Specialists of Fairfax, Clermont Farm Foundation, McDonalds of Berryville, Barns of Rose Hill, Clarke County Historical Association, Clarke County Fair, Clarke County Parks and Recreation, Maurita Powell, Darlene Walker, Erecka Gibson, and Tony Reynolds. Without our generous sponsors, the event would not have occurred.
Thanks to the government leaders of Berryville and Clarke County for their support. Thanks to the Ruritan Association and especially Mrs. Milleson who worked weekly with us. We also extend tremendous thanks to the many participants who comprised the outstanding program that included history, entertainment and reverence. You were/are a blessing! Thanks to Allyson Seymour, TV Channel 9 and her husband Marc for being our masters of ceremonies.
Lots and lots of vendors supplied a variety of food choices along with notions, T-shirts, art, jewelry, and historic items.
Lastly, we thank the hundreds and hundreds of you, the public, who chose to spend your day at the event — especially those many families that included children who were seeing and experiencing history in the making.
My personal thanks to the phenomenal Alverna and Robert White for their leadership!
Dorothy P. Davis is a Josephine School Community Museum board member.
