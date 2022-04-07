How ghastly is the evidence of torture, death and destruction revealed after Putin’s army ebbs away from Kyiv? The Associated Press describes a “torture room” found after the Russian withdrawal from Bucha. There, the bodies of long-dead civilians, “with their hands bound,” were found.
Just as Stalin falsely claimed 4 million Ukrainian farmers starved themselves to death in the 30s, Putin’s spokesman now falsely claims that these atrocities are not Russian war crimes.
Russian oil is propelling their tanks and planes. Russian oil also accounts for most of its economic output. Russia is an aggressive petrostate. Putin’s aggression is responsible for thousands of deaths, including women and children. He is responsible for the largest European war in 80 years.
Presently, Europe is dependent upon Russia for fossil gas. Europe pays Russia hundreds of millions of dollars daily for this gas. Unfortunately, this supports Putin’s aggressive war machine. Germany just halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, limiting Europe’s future dependence on Russian fossil gas. Ted Cruz, because of his fears of European dependence on Russia, had wanted to cancel this pipeline months before this Russian invasion began.
Recently, the IPCC reported, “about half the world’s population … (are) acutely vulnerable to disasters,” from climate change. To limit warming from even more dangerous levels, we need to act now, they warned.
Just as the threat of climate change is worse with fossil fuel pollution, the threat of the Russia’s petrostate, “military might is underpinned by wealth,” from these same fossil fuels.
These twin threats of climate change and petrostate aggression are well known. According to the world’s most prestigious scientific journal, “Scientists … for decades, (have been) warning governments that fossil fuels destabilize not only the climate, but also geopolitics, by creating dependencies on problematic regimes,” such as the Russian petrostate.
Ukrainian scientist, Svetlana Krakovska, from the Hydrometeorological Institute in Kyiv, speaking to reporters between incoming missile attacks, said, “This is a fossil fuel war. It’s clear we cannot continue to live this way; it will destroy our civilization.”
What can we do now to help Ukraine and by extension help all of us from the twin threats of petrostate aggression and climate change? For both these threats, we must accelerate our transition from dirty fossil fuels to clean energy. One action, vehicle electrification, could within five years, reduce U.S. fossil fuel consumption by as much fuel as we imported from Russia last year. By transitioning to electric vehicles, we could also save more than 100,000 U.S. pollution deaths, and more than a trillion dollars in US health-related costs.
This transition from gas to clean energy will limit the fossil fuel funding of ghastly autocrats like Putin. It will improve our health and save health-related costs. It will mitigate against the increased storms and disasters caused by climate change. As scientist Krakovska, a mother of four, concludes, “the sooner we…stop our dependence on fossil fuels, the better world we will have for us and for our children.”
Nick Snow is a resident of Boyce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.