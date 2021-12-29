CHARLES HAGAN
James Holland and other commentators have criticized the need to address climate change and the urgency to abandon fossil fuels. It is indeed a daunting challenge; should we resort to nuclear energy? But the alternative to keep on burning coal and oil is untenable.
Here’s why: The six warmest temperatures globally have all been in the past six years. This decade is the warmest ever recorded; July was the hottest ever. Atmospheric carbon dioxide is at the highest levels in over 800,000 years.
Databases from NASA, NOAA, Berkeley, and Britain’s Hadley Climate Research Unit show unequivocally a progressive warming trend all over the planet, but especially in the polar regions which have unprecedented summer ice melting and navigable channels for the first time in history. Glaciers and ice formations that were stable for thousands of years are now melting.
Can deniers explain the massive die-off of boreal forests caused by the northward migration of pine bark beetles? Or the die-off and loss of our ocean’s majestic coral formations, now disappearing at an alarming rate.
How about the 2017 record February warm spell recorded right up the road at Martinsburg airport, the warmest February ever recorded and a stunning 10 degrees above the decade’s average?
What about the storms, floods, and “vapor rivers” described in recent weather journals?
Researchers confirm the overwhelming opinion that climate change is real, going all the way back to Naomi Oreskes’s often cited 2004 review of 928 scientific papers, concluding “none of the papers disagreed with the consensus position . . . about the reality of anthropogenic climate change.”
And if data, environmental catastrophes presenting from near and far, and the overwhelming consensus of legitimate climate scientists is not enough, how about the changes to the range and migration of countless species of birds, fish, plants and animals evident by opening any current nature, conservation, or environmental magazine?
Skeptics claim the changes are minimal, but here is a statement from NOAA: “The roughly 2-degree Fahrenheit (1 degrees Celsius) increase in global average surface temperature that has occurred since the pre-industrial era (1880-1900) might seem small, but it means a significant increase in accumulated heat ... the combined land and ocean temperature has increased at an average rate of 0.13 degrees Fahrenheit (0.08 degrees Celsius) per decade since 1880; however, the average rate of increase since 1981 (0.18°C / 0.32°F) has been more than twice that rate.”
Are Polar Bears really increasing? This may the result of the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. We have actually made the trip to Churchill, Manitoba ourselves and have seen the rangers describe firsthand how the ever-delayed return of autumn cold has the bears starving before they can get to seals on the winter ice. Climate change.
Global climate change and warming are real, tangible, disastrous consequences of pollution with greenhouse gases. Unless humanity reacts with speed and determination, these climate changes will proceed until the last denier is brought to his knees begging for salvation.
Charles Hagan is a resident of Frederick County.
(2) comments
The only people who will be brought, "...to their knees begging for salvation" are those who have denied God's ultimate control over all aspects of human destiny. There will be no "end of the world" scenario involving climate change. Man has not been granted that extent of authority and furthermore, the Bible clearly describes how man's role on earth will end and it does not involve greenhouse gases.
While there may be some warming of the climate, it is impossible for mankind to affect its progress any more than we can change the direction of a hurricane's rotation.
I know it's tough for unbelievers to accept that man is not the center of the universe and either causing or is capable of solving all of the universe's problems, but let's face the fact together that we haven't been on this planet long enough to have any idea of its naturally occurring cycles.
The same Lord that said, "Peace be still", still commands the storms.
So your god is in charge? Cool. Now let's see a god cure cancer.
