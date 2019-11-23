‘The only important time is now’
NICK SNOW
For climate change, “there is only one important time, and that time is now.” This is also the first answer in Tolstoy’s, “The Three Questions” short story.
The three important questions about climate change are: 1) Is it warming? 2) Is it us? And, 3) What can we do?
Scientists know that it is warming; 2019 will join the previous five years as the warmest years on record. Each decade since the 1970s has been warmer than the preceding decade. Record high temperatures now are twice as common as record low temperatures. If our earth were not warming, these extreme temperature records would be about equally hot or cold. Animals and plants migrating polewards know that it is warming. We know our earth is warming.
Scientists know that our fossil-fuel pollution causes our warming . The CO2 we have emitted has increased the heat absorption of our lower atmosphere. This CO2 “blanket” prevents our earth’s surface heat from escaping into the upper atmosphere and into space. This “blanket” has caused our upper atmosphere to cool. If the sun were causing our warming, the upper atmosphere would instead be warming.
This “blanket” effect keeps us warmer when the sun does not shine. Nighttime temperatures are rising faster that daytime temperatures. If the sun were causing our warming, daytime temperatures would instead rise faster.
“Since 1978, … satellite data show a very slight drop in solar irradiance.” The CO2 “blanket” effect is causing our warming, not the sun.
Climate change behaves like a cancer growing in our bodies. It began insidiously, with minimal symptoms. Like cancer, postponing treatment only increases its spread, its damage, and its cost.
What can we do? Fortunately, we have many solutions. Popular Science, reporting on a recent study, determined, “Switching to renewable energy is actually cost-effective.”
Unfortunately, “damaging air pollution has increased nationally since 2016, reversing a decades long trend toward cleaner air.” Unfortunately, last year, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 3%. Unfortunately, we continue to nourish this cancer.
James Holland fears the cost of treating this climate-change cancer. He fears it is presently too costly to act now to work for a sustainable earth.
Certainly, it would have been much cheaper to treat climate change in 1978, when Exxon Management knew the “general scientific agreement that the most likely manner in which mankind is influencing the global climate is through carbon dioxide release from the burning of fossil fuels.”
Certainly, it would have been cheaper to act in 1988, then the warmest year on record. That year, Congress learned, “the greenhouse effect has been detected and is changing our climate now.”
Even a decade ago, it would have been cheaper to act to reduce warming. Since 2010, CO2 has increased almost another 10% above baseline. Our present decade is the warmest on record and the rate of sea level rise has doubled.
Unfortunately, we cannot regret our past inaction. We can only answer, like Tolstoy, that the only important time is now.
Nick Snow resides in Millwood.
