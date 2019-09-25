I find it astounding that Leonard Pitts is allowed to write a column at the Miami Herald when he is so apparently politically biased and uninformed. I also find it disappointing that The Star would print it. With all of the talk of man-made global warming (or is it climate change?) that the hysterics cannot seem to make up their minds what IT is, there is little room for anything other than what climate-change devotees want it to be.
Let’s consider flooding and storms. They are due to the existence of man and his carbon-filled toys such as SUVs and air conditioning, right? So, when were the top 10 hurricanes of all time?
— 1900 (8,000 deaths)
— 1928 (2,500 deaths)
— 1928
— 2005
— 1919
— 1938
— 1935
— 1957
— 1944
— 1909
What years did the top 10 floods occur in?
— 1931 (China 1-4 million deaths)
— 1887 China
— 1938 China
— 1975 China (a dam failure)
— 1935 China
— 1530 The Netherlands
— 1971 Vietnam
— 1919
— 1287
— 1212
How big of a “carbon footprint” did the world have in most of those years of the most devastating floods and hurricanes?
Finally, let’s consider hot temperatures. There have been four known ice ages in the past. The last Ice Age began 1.8 million years ago and lasted until 12,000 years ago. There was an Arctic outbreak in 1899 with all-time record low temperatures in the United States. There was also record-breaking cold in the United States in 1954 and 2011.
The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth was -89.2 degrees C in Antarctica in July 1983. As far as hot temperatures in July of 2019 it is SUMMER, folks! It is supposed to be hot. News flash. The climate always has and always will change whether humans are here or not.
Let us please stop living under the delusion that human beings actually have the power to change the earth’s climate. Can we pollute it and contribute to air and water quality? Absolutely, and we should be good stewards of the earth in that regard.
Recycle, don’t produce unnecessary waste, pick up trash on the ground and beaches and don’t dump things into waterways. These are lessons we taught our kids. But please, for goodness sake, stop scaring our children into believing that there will not be an earth in 10 years for the benefit of political gain or power.
(8) comments
Yeah, you are sure to get an uninformed leftist rant from Pitts. I've run across his stuff before. Fellow travelers will spew long screeds to support such nonsense. The good thing is....none of it means a thing. They have no power to change a thing.
The best rebuttal of Callanan's dismissive rant on the Leonard Pitts article is to read it:
https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/pitts-the-truth-of-climate-change-has-long-been-painfully/article_65530100-45e0-52f9-ba15-70c011ba823a.html
I like your final paragraph but when you live along the river you know folks are not doing what you ask. There are obnoxious who trash the world just because they feel like they are giving a middle finger to "environmentalist."
As far as the rest of your arguments there are too many holes in it to comment in this venue.
There have been ice ages in the past and warming in the past. The difference is the speed at which the warming is occurring. It is faster than ever before due to human activities.
With CO2 levels the highest in 8,000 centuries, with 18 of the warmest years globally in the new century, with July the warmest month ever recorded, with projections that Richmond, VA will look more like San Antonio, TX in the next century and with corn yields dropping and chickens dying in unprecedented heat waves, our children certainly have cause to be scared. It is true that the climate has always changed, but never with this speed or ferocity-- rather like being hit by a skateboard at 300 mph rather than 15 mph. What will Earth look like when levels reach 500 ppm or more? These are persistent greenhouse gases that will stay in the atmosphere for generations, and the time to act is NOW. Rather than crying 'don't scare the children' with our head in the sand we need to start fortifying the electrical grid for renewable energy. We need to wean off of fossil fuels and embrace a new era without greenhouse gas pollution. We need to redesign our lives for energy efficiency and reduce the contribution of cattle and livestock to the equation. Let's develop wind and make sure no jurisdiction prohibits rooftop solar energy and let's develop storage for that energy, perhaps with the enormous batteries of our electric cars. Let's develop a new transportation paradigm with a wider selection of electric vehicles and trucks. Most of all, let's adopt the resolve to have the intestinal fortitude and moral integrity to prevent our Earth from suffering the horrors of a Four Degree world.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I hope this paper continues to present Leonard Pitts articles. HIs viewpoint is a refreshing change in the Star.
George Carlin's perspective on the environment ...
https://youtu.be/BB0aFPXr4n4
Can you imagine what Carlin would be saying today. What a great mind. That same show had him tearing apart the airline industry with their abuse of the English language.
RIP George
