Credibility for Hansen’s Theory of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming was bolstered by his computer model projections of dangerous global warming. Although the projections proved to be inaccurate, subsequent efforts were directed toward developing improved modeling capability. Despite the evolution of Super Computers (CESM2), modeling presently remains inaccurate because accuracy requires accurate understanding of what is being modeled. That vital knowledge remains egregiously lacking.
The Feb. 6 Wall Street Journal Article by science writer Robert Hotz, “Climate Scientists Encounter Limits of Computer Models, Bedeviling Policy,” addresses this persistent conundrum.
Hotz Narrative:
“As world leaders consider how to limit greenhouse gases, they depend heavily on what computer climate models predict. But as algorithms and the computer they run on become more powerful—able to crunch far more data and do better simulations—that very complexity has left climate scientists grappling with mismatches among competing models.
“The old way is just wrong, we know that,” said Andrew Gettleman, a physicist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research who specializes in clouds.
Hotz: "While vital to calculating ways to survive a warming world, climate models are hitting a wall. They are running up against the complexity of the physics involved; the limits of scientific computing; uncertainties around the nuances of climate behavior; and the challenge of keeping pace with rising levels of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases. Despite significant improvements, the new models are still too imprecise to be taken at face value, which means climate-change projections still require judgement calls.”
“We have a situation where the Models are behaving strangely,” said Gavin Schmidt of NASA. "We have a conundrum.”
My comment
We are being asked to spend trillions to prevent catastrophic AGW based upon model projections proven to be wrong since 1988. Schmidt’s comment infers that the models, not the modelers, are responsible for inaccurate projections. Current modelers admit “the old way is wrong.”
Richard Feynman said if the theory doesn’t agree with the experiment, the theory is wrong.
If the theory is wrong, the science is not settled. The 1.1 C surface warming we have experienced since 1880 has been within the limits of natural variability. Until the vast complexities of climate science are better understood, climate computer modeling projections will continue to “behave strangely” and to be inaccurate.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
