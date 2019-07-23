Nick’s Snow Flak assertion: “The past 30 years, every month has been warmer than the global average, every succeeding decade warmer than the previous. In the past three years, we experienced the hottest years on record. ClimateChange contributed to massive floods, record droughts, etc ...”
Between 1900-present, global warming increased by O.8 degrees C., with 50 percent of the warming occurring between 1900-1945, prior to the alleged fossil-fuel CO2 effect. The following synopsis of warming/cooling cycles is a reality check to the misinformation cited above: 1. 1900-1945-significant WARMING, peaking in 1936. 2. 1945-1977 — significant COOLING. 3. 1977-1998-milder WARMING. 4. 1998-present — NO WARMING — Slight cooling.
Nick’s assertion highlights the ClimateScare Mmntra, launched by Hansen in 1988: Rising CO2 from humans’ profligate use of fossil fuel created catastrophic Anthropogenic Glibal Warning (AGW), which threatened to destroy the planet. The ensuing panic was reminiscent of initial public reaction to Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast announcing the Martian invasion of New Jersey.
MartianScare lasted a day, ClimateScare 30 years! Both were manufactured crises. How did ClimateScare perpetuate panic for 30 years.?
ClimateScare was maintained on life support by three powerful movements, each exploiting ClimateScare to advance its own agenda: 1. PROGRESSIVE-controlled education from grade school through graduate school, plus “Fake News.” Student indoctrination produced a dogmatic ClimateScare religion with Inquisition instincts.
The “Science was settled,” with zero tolerance for contrary science.
RADICAL ENVIRONMENTALISM controlled EPA policy.
COMPLIANT CONSENSUS SCIENTISTS compromised individual intellectual integrity for financial gain and academic advancement by publishing articles supporting ClimateScare. The following Details the ClimateScare Coverup, which included redefining CATASTROPHIC AGW as climate change.
IN 1998, Global Warming ceased, necessitating introduction of the term “pause,” conveying the impression that AGW was merely taking a breather. When the pause continued, ClimateScare faced a conundrum: How to eliminate the pause yet perpetuate the illusion that alleged AGW never ceased?
In 2008, NASA effectively purged pause from the Temperature Curve by manipulating temperature data. Catastrophic AGW underwent a “Badda Book, Badda Boom” makeover and name change. AGW was now responsible not only for Global Warming, but for all extreme weather events/destructive environmental events such as wildfires, polar vortices, species extinctions, etc. If it happened, AGW caused it!
King Kong AGW had morphed into Godzilla-Global Climate Monster. The inference: Man created AGW. AGW now controlled all-weather events. Therefore Man, not Nature, now controlled the climate!
The Corollary: What Man had wrought, Man could put asunder! (By joining the Paris Climate Agreement!). Because catastrophic AGW never occurred, ClimateScare replaced it with the non-threatening, commonly used term, Climate/Change, which had long referred to the natural cyclic change in climate.
Climate Change is now ClimateScare — codeword for catastrophic AGW.
The most striking example of Swope's falsehoods is the repeated assertion that there has been "No Warming--slight cooling" since 1998--thus using one of the warmest years ever recorded as the baseline instead of the average baseline over decades. This is an unsubstantiated, unreferenced and completely false bit of deception. In reality, NOAA reports that "Earth's global surface temperature in 2018 was the fourth warmest since 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Global temperatures in 2018 were 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit (0.83 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. Globally, 2018's temperatures rank behind those of 2016, 2017 and 2015. The past five years are, collectively, the warmest years in the modern record." . . . https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2841/2018-fourth-warmest-year-in-continued-warming-trend-according-to-nasa-noaa/ . . . How can the STAR's readers believe anything Swope submits when his work includes such blatant lies and deceptions? And why do the editors allow such deceitful lies when their own instructions include the admonition "Be Truthful"?
It is truly hard to believe that the science is so settled when all of the technology we have now cannot always accurately predict the weather...tomorrow. We should all be stewards of our environment, and we should all be surrounded by all the facts, presented in an unbiased fashion.
It is simply irrational to refer to the science as 'unsettled' in the face of such overwhelming evidence. This is WHY climate change caused by man-made greenhouse gases is accepted by thousands of legitimate climate scientists, NASA, NOAA, USGS, the American Meteorological Association, Scientific American, and every national science academy on the planet. To continue to draw doubt from the rushing spring of scientific evidence requires a volitional rerouting into the darkest corners of the human psyche.
I repeat, we should all be stewards of our environment, and despite predictions, I am still uncertain of the weather tomorrow.
Four massive databases confirm that eighteen of the warmest years globally have been since the year 2000. NASA and NOAA report that we've just had the warmest June since records began 140 years ago. Scientific American reports this month on the massive changes to the climate and ecology of the polar regions of the planet. Unprecedented storms, floods, droughts, wildfires and crop failures are daily news features, while the range and migration of countless fish, birds, plants and animals fill nature journals along with updates on the onslaught of massive extinctions. Swope's fantastic forum laced with reference to mythical Hollywood monsters and outright falsehoods shows a delusional belief system and a perspective from an alternate universe.
