Let’s look closer at the voting record of Rep. Ben Cline, who’s running against challenger Jennifer Lewis for the 6th Congressional District seat.
On his campaign website, Cline says he wants to “put children first,” but what has Cline actually done in Congress for Virginia’s kids?
· Cline voted against requiring employers to provide breaks and places other than bathrooms for moms to pump milk (PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, H.R. 3110).
· Cline voted against emergency funding to combat the baby formula shortage (Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, H. R. 7790). I was in Martin’s yesterday and the shelves are nearly empty, and purchases are still being rationed.
· Cline voted against requiring insurance companies to repair cleft palates for children (H.R. 1916) who can suffer repeated infections, hearing loss, feeding difficulties, and speech delays from a common birth defect.
· Nearly 80 percent of House Republicans voted in favor of the Keep Kids Fed Act (S. 2089), but Cline voted against continuing support for school lunches. When I was a teacher, a hungry kid was a sleepy, grumpy, inattentive kid who was not learning. Schools are trying to catch up from COVID. Instead of a lifeline, Cline tossed schools a cinder block.
It’s even more troubling that Cline wants to force women and girls to give birth, voting against the Women's Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755) and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act (H.R. 8297).
Cline voted against a nationwide right to contraception, and he signed onto the Life at Conception Act, which would instead be a national ban on abortion from conception onward for any reason, no exceptions for rape, incest or protecting the woman’s or girl’s health.
I want the 6th District to be represented by a House member who’s more interested in feeding students than forcing rape victims to give birth.
If Cline doesn’t trust women to make their own health decisions, hopefully even more women (and men) will vote on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Learn more about early voting and other election information at Elections.virginia.gov.
David Gustafson is a resident of Middletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.