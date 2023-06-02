By voting against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 (a bipartisan effort to raise the debt ceiling and reduce government spending) Ben Cline, U.S. Representative, 6th District of Virginia, once again demonstrated his desire to engage in performative politics over actual legislating, a trait that seems to define his time in the House of Representatives.
It is noteworthy that Mr. Cline’s vote was a snub to the House Republican leadership in a must-pass piece of legislation that resulted from extensive negotiations between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team and the White House. It is clear that the final language of the act left many on the political right and on the political left grousing about the outcome; that is to be expected in a closely divided Congress.
For those like Mr. Cline who voted against the act, please consider the opinion expressed by the Wall Street Journal: What political planet [are] these folks occupying?
I agree wholeheartedly with the substance of the views expressed by Mr. Cline in his press release announcing his vote against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023: “The American people and Virginia's Sixth District demand and deserve fundamental change in how Washington operates.” That fundamental change will never come from zealots like Mr. Cline. That fundamental change requires a Congress, and individual members of Congress, capable of legislating in a closely divided democratic society. Mr. Cline should understand how the legislative process works, after all he is a lawyer (as he points out ad nauseam).
Mr. Cline has demonstrated repeatedly that he is part of the problem. He seems incapable of compromise, a quality necessary for the proper and orderly functioning of a democratic society. His penchant for performative politics, versus the serious and demanding work of legislating, renders him useless.
The 6th District deserves better! We deserve a representative in Congress who understands how to engage in the give-and-take of legislating. We deserve a representative who will consider not only the interests of a relatively small percentage of hard-core conservatives in this district, but the varied interests of all residing in this district. We need a representative who understands that, for better or worse, lawmaking in the United States is about making appropriate, reasonable tradeoffs to advance the interests of this district and our country. We need a representative who understands that those with differing political views are not enemies — they are simply others with interests that need to be respectfully considered as part of the legislative process. We need a representative who does not seemingly take pride in throwing bombs and name-calling.
Bottom line: We need someone other than Mr. Cline to represent the 6th District. Specifically, we need candidates willing to effectively represent this district to challenge Mr. Cline.
In 2024, the citizens of this district need to bring down the curtain on Mr. Cline’s performance.
Rodney Grandon is a resident of Winchester.
