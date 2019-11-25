Today we think of hereditary aristocracy as silly. But a few centuries ago in Europe and other nations, it was common sense. Kings and dukes and princesses were designated by God to rule, while the rest of were born to serve and be ruled. Everybody knew the nobility really by birth had “blue blood,” more delicate features, and all the best ideas.
Then, after 1,000 years or more of such beliefs in Europe, different ideas caught on. Republics and democracies were not new ideas, but beginning in the 1500s, they made a big comeback. By the late 1700s, the major nation of France and a new nation of European settlers across the ocean had gotten rid of their monarchs and aristocrats, and more was soon to come.
Of course, the kings and dukes opposed all this democratic republican folderol. If the nobility had been into marching with slogans, they might have chanted “It’s OK to be a duke,” or “The Common People Will Not Replace Us!” But they didn't just oppose it. They were shocked by it. Washington and Rousseau and Paine were talking crazy talk, questioning ideas that the nobility believed went back to the dawn of time, ideas taught in church and essential for a well-ordered society.
Since the mid-20th century, the dominant group in the USA -- white straight wealthy able-bodied Protestant males -- have been experiencing the same kinds of shocks those feudal lords once felt. The Freedom Movement out of the black South broke the dam of oppressive power, and many other oppressed groups followed its lead. Beliefs about white male God-given superiority were shredded. Groups of people that had been ignored in back alleys, neglected institutions, and dark attics came into the light and are being taken seriously.
Sorry, folks. Yes, I am a straight white male of almost 70 with an ancestry of Methodist enslaving Rebels. But I know a bunch of people in their twenties and thirties who seriously question gender and whiteness and capitalism, and who grasp the need to act on climate change. And they are kind, decent, and very smart people. I believe they may well do a better job of running a respectful accountable society than my contemporaries did, and certainly than my great-great-grandfather did when he sent his son off to fight on behalf of his claim to own eight human beings.
In any case, those young folks are going to replace us. Those who stand in the doorway and block up the hall will end up joining the clownish dukes and earls that went before. And it seems like all that might work out for the best.
