While Delegate Dave LaRock is a friend and General Assembly colleague, I cannot allow his July 19 “Open Letter to Timmy French” to pass without comment. Losing an election is hard — I know from experience. It’s a blow to the ego and a big disappointment after expending enormous physical and emotional efforts, not to mention the large sums of money. Delegate LaRock is a veteran of the process, and knows how it works. There are winners and there are losers. I had expected Dave LaRock to accept the outcome with class and dignity.
Delegate LaRock, however, gripes that an open primary is unfair in that it allows anyone, irrespective of party affiliation, to vote. I too would prefer a system in which we had party registration, or even a party-run nomination process. Delegate LaRock failed to mention that it was Republican Party leaders in his district who selected a primary instead of a party-run nomination process. That decision was made long before Timmy French entered the race.
Further, to the best of my recollection, Delegate LaRock never voiced opposition to the choice of a primary. There’s probably a reason for that, too. Historically, primaries were viewed as the best nomination method for the protection of an incumbent, or as here, for a currently elected member of the House of Delegates seeking to move up to the Senate. They typically have a cash advantage and are better known by more people. In other words, traditional wisdom would have been that a primary benefited Delegate LaRock.
The complaints Delegate LaRock has aired about Timmy French are issues he had every opportunity to litigate during the nomination contest. He either failed to do so, or his efforts were ineffective. Continuing to harp on them benefits no one.
Here are two universal truths: nobody likes to lose, and nobody likes a sore loser. I have a few pieces of friendly advice for Delegate LaRock that I hope he will take to heart:
1. Don’t make excuses or blame others;
2. Acknowledge and give credit to your opponent for the win;
3. Maintain proper perspective and understand that you’re defined not by one loss, but by your entire body of work and achievements; and
4. Be dignified.
The contest for the Republican nomination in Senate District 1 was one for the books. I watched with great (and neutral) interest since I represented a significant portion of the district before redistricting. There were eight contenders for the nomination, seven of whom walked away disappointed. Timmy French, entered late, fought hard and won. I don’t think anybody would question my credentials as a warrior for conservative values in the legislature. I know Timmy French and I am confident that he will stand strong for those Valley Values of limited constitutional government, personal responsibility, and individual liberty. I am proud to support Timmy French and I look forward to serving with him as a member of the Senate of Virginia.
State Senator Mark Obenshain represents Virginia's 26th District.
