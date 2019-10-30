I am writing in support of our local delegate Chris Collins. Chris is a man for all the people in Winchester, Frederick County, and Warren County. Chris has worked tirelessly for the residents of the 29th district; he is a fine example of the true meaning of the word delegate.
Chris always has these residents in his mind. I have seen him fight for more money for road improvements and improvement of the I-81 corridor in the Valley. I have seen Chris work to help improve work development for job training for the people of the district. This helped make the 29th District more attractive to businesses to locate in our region.
I have seen Chris also working with the local court system to help develop the drug court to help people with drug addictions.
Finally, Chris knows what the people of his district needs and wants. Chris is a 1990 graduate of James Wood High. After graduating he went on to Shenandoah University to get his undergraduate degree. Chris also served as a sheriff’s deputy before going back to get his law degree.
Upon graduation from law school, Chris returned to Frederick County to start his own law practice. He did not forget his roots and not turn his back on his community; when asked to serve. Chris stepped up to the plate to serve on the Board Of Supervisors. Later, of course, he was asked again to step up and run for public office as delegate.
In his first year, Chris would be named Freshman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce, which also gave him an A+ rating for his service.
His record speaks for itself. That is why I am supporting Chris Collins and will be voting for him on Nov. 5. I asked everyone to vote to send Chris back to Richmond to continue his hard work and efforts for us.
He always votes at his party's call,and never thinks of thinking for himself at all.
