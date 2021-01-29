After three days of prep and a certain degree of anxiety (a colonoscopy is not something you do periodically), I arrived at the Winchester Endoscopy Center (WMC MOB II) for my appointment with Dr. Grace Shih of the Winchester Gastroenterology Associates (WGA).
I was a little nervous as I didn’t know what Dr. Shih would find during the almost three-hour procedure (checking in, preparation, procedure itself and recovery). At the end, it turned out my anxiety and nervousness had no justification. But it is worth mentioning that relieving my nervousness was possible because of the attention, sweetness and concern shown to me when I first made my appointment in November 2020 at WGA and then by the staff at Winchester Medical Center Endoscopy (Donna, Amanda, RN Cindy, RN Melissa K. and Hanna) when I arrived for my appointment and through the procedure.
Prior to the anesthesia, a smiling Dr. Grace Shih came to the room to check me, explain the procedure and introduce me to Dr. Ramsey Sfeir, the anesthesiologist. While Dr. Sfeir was getting ready to prepare and administer the anesthesia, we spoke about our points of origin and our countries; a chat that I found interesting and it also helped me relax. A few minutes later I literally went to a profound sleep (thank God).
When I woke up an hour-and-a half later and in the recovery room, again Dr. Shih came in and told me “everything went well and that she would see me again in five years.” It was a relief.
This is the first time that after being under the anesthesia, I felt good and not sleepy like I did in the past. One thing though, I was very hungry.
I am writing about this experience just to remind everyone age 45 and up who has not had a colon screening, OR if it has been 10 years from your first colonoscopy, to make an appointment and talk to your doctor about it. There is nothing to it, but the relief of knowing your colon health status cannot be denied. The worst thing and inconvenience is the preparation the day before, which actually serves as a “cleansing procedure” that we all need once in a while.
Fadua Houser is a resident of Stephens City.
