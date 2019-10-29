. . . And help put an end to the partisan divide
GUSS MORRISON
Even in the annals of perpetuity there comes a time when all things must change.
During the past two-and-a-half years, those cherished values, traditions, and highly esteemed principles imposed on the U.S. presidency by the preamble to the Constitution — to wit: “ to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common Defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity” — have been draconically abrogated, and dispensed with brazen egotism, repulsiveness, vileness, and contempt.
Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author of the recent book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” identifies the “6 Essential Traits a President Needs,” and chooses four former presidents as demonstrating the most effective leadership in such times.
Most relevant was her salient conclusion that “all four were guided by a sense of moral purpose. At moments of great challenge, all sought to heal division, to bring various parts of the country together, to summon the citizenry to a sense of common purpose.” What a glaring contrast to the current administration.
A 2016 national survey by Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner of CEO Magazine found that the most valued leadership quality was by far “Honesty . . . which serves as the gateway for trust and inspiration.” Axiomatically, of the five values you should teach your child as advocated by Parents magazine the No. 1 is honesty. How unfortunate for all Americans that such a highly revered quality has been woefully abandoned by the White House and Republican leaders at all levels.
World-wide respect for America and the trust of its traditional strongest allies are at its lowest ever in modern times, and divisiveness, discord, disagreement, and perpetual friction and malfeasance has consumed the White House and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to the point of virtual dysfunction.
Despite the enormous hazards and tragedies resulting from mass shootings all across America, and the enormous projected consequences of climate change, plus the alarming escalation of the opium crisis, compounded by the dehumanizing nationwide growth in the homeless population, neither the White House nor Congress has supported any major legislative initiatives to address these soaring problems.
And while Virginia has suffered some of the most severe gun violence in America, the Republican-dominated General Assembly has persistently rejected various gun-control measures proposed by Democrats and the governor, even through polls show 89% of Virginians support such measures.
Thankfully, that same Constitution provides a recourse, the right to vote. So, a week from today, Virginia voters will have the opportunity to bring about a profound change in leadership in the Legislature and the opportunity to effectively address many of the paramount problems adversely affecting millions of Virginia residents.
Your vote for the following candidates will help to achieve the urgently need change: Ronnie Ross: Senate District 27; Steve Jennings: Frederick County Board of Supervisors; Irina Khanin: House District 29; Heidi David-Young, Board of Supervisors; Wendy Gooditis: House District 10; and John Lamanna: Board of Supervisors chairman.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
