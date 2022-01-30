Those who are mentally abusing our children have brought up the youthful words of School Board member Miles Adkins from 10 years ago, when he was just out of the Marine Corps.
Since then, he has matured into a strong man ready to take on the abuses in the school system and its leaders - and stand to protect the students, parents, and teachers.
As was shown at the last School Board meeting, there is no plan to get schooling back to normal. It is all couched in the terms we have heard over and over — ‘well maybe,’ and ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’ (that turned into Two years) — that they have moved the goalposts with again and again.
The federal government has constantly opposed life-saving efforts of knowledgeable doctors and are now even abandoning monoclonal antibodies as an approved treatment. All while scaring the kids that their friends or they will die if they don’t wear a mask. The psychological damage to children is being documented for those willing to listen.
Children are underperforming and becoming more introverted with fewer friends in this socially unhealthy environment.
The private schools are overflowing, and homeschooling has never been higher, as parents flee the public school system. We now have a state leadership team strong enough to defend the children, but those local school officials continue to resist and attack local champions like Miles Adkins.
Like our lieutenant governor, Miles is one of those tough Marines willing to fight for our children and their education. We say, “Thank you for your service,” and we really mean it.
So naturally, those harming our children are attacking him, digging up the rough language he had acquired in the Marine Corps. This masking nonsense has become symbolic of submission to indoctrination.
Are you also tough enough to stand up to this tyranny? Will you help the children stand up to the fear mongers and return schools to normal? Parents, grandparents, and fellow Americans, let’s remove these people who would psychologically harm our children with this non-scientific nonsense.
That's a Bravo Sierra on using the Marine Corps as a defense for Adkins racism. The modern Marine Corps is integrated and if PFC Adkins had been swaggering around the barracks posting darky cartoons, it would not have been tolerated. He would have been disciplined. Ask General Milly. Many retired marines have been elected in NOVA the past 2 - 4 years, to the Assembly and elsewhere and they are not racists or blaming loose lips in the Corps for their behavior. You are defending him because you are also a racist. The screen shots of your post "that Blacks should go back to the plantations" are all over town. It's anticipated that apologies will be appearing around town this next week, all of them as sincere as ones issued by cheating husbands who say, "I'm sorry I got caught."
