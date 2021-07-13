The Handley High School family and our community lost a legend last week when George Sempeles passed away.
A whole range of wonderful, incredible memories surface when I think of George Sempeles. He was the whole package. He was a great Christian, father, husband, tremendous athlete, born leader, and an unbelievable role model. All of the students looked up to him as president of the student body.
I had the privilege of being a football teammate with George. When big #97 carried that ball, it was bad news for all those poor little defensive backs like myself who had to try to tackle that monster in the open field.
He was co-captain of the great 1955 Handley team with his buddy, Frank Armstrong, that went 8-1 and won the District 10 Championship, truly one of Handley’s greatest teams. In three years as a starter – ’53, ’54, and ’55, the Judges lost only three games…one each year. A lot of that great record was due to the fantastic performance on the gridiron by George. He went on to receive a full football scholarship to the University of Virginia and performed with distinction.
George was an inspiration to everyone on that great team, and whenever we were returning from a road game and the bus turned the corner at Jefferson Street heading for the locker room at the circle, George stood up on the bus and led all of us in the Handley alma mater. Win or lose, every one of us followed his lead to sing “In the Shenandoah Valley, ’neath the sun’s warm glow, stands the home of Handley High School.”
We were lifelong friends, and I invited him to sing the National Anthem at a sold out crowd exhibition baseball game of over 45,000 in attendance between the World Series Champion Phillies and the Mets.
He also sang "God Bless America" at every one of my eight election victory celebrations on election night. Of course, everyone was in awe. Right now, up in Heaven, he’s responding to Jesus’s request to sing the Lord’s Prayer, which he could sing like nobody else.
George Sempeles stood for all that is good, kind, decent, and humble about the country we love. The Greek community and Winchester as a whole have lost a great man, and I have lost a special friend. Please don’t be sad at his passing. Today is a celebration of a life well lived, and now he’s with his beautiful wife Marina, his sister, his brothers, and his Mom and Dad.
God bless George Sempeles, the Sempeles family, and God bless America.
Russ Potts is a resident of Winchester and a former state senator.
