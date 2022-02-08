Being a community leader, whether through election, appointment, or being the head of an organization, is a responsibility and duty that must be carried out with the highest level of integrity and honesty.
Leaders will not only be scrutinized by their decisions, but also by their conduct, their words, and their actions, in their role. In today's environment, your public and private life as a leader will be open to people and you will be judged.
Community leaders must have respect and the ability to work together with other leaders, without bias. Our society cannot move forward if we can’t ensure that these leaders are making just and balanced decisions, be it for our children, families, or our community.
In our Frederick County School Board, we have seen community leaders disrespect other board members by displaying offensive caricatures that would be considered racist and making disparaging remarks that are inappropriate to others. How can the board work together for the good of the children when some board members act like children? Stick to the reason you were elected to the board by making decisions in the best interest of all, without bringing in your personal feelings.
We are in a very divisive time, and when our leaders fall back by doing this kind of negative commentary, we will never move forward. So, let’s all work towards the common goal of lowering the level of anger. Please support our leaders that work for the good of our community, without bias. Leaders that use tactics to demean or discriminate should be removed.
Richard Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
