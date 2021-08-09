An ancestry discovery of a great uncle who died in October of 1918, at the age of 25, inspired my research of what is said to be the deadliest flu pandemic in recorded history. Today, we are experiencing many of the conditions that people had to deal with in 1918.
• Wearing masks and social distancing were mandated by the government.
• Schools, theatres, and places of worship were forced to close.
• Restrictions were placed on businesses.
• Some people organized and protested, claiming masks didn’t work and were unhealthy.
• On the onset of both pandemics, governments withheld releasing information to the public for political reasons.
• The origins of the viruses are unknown, but many theories persist.
• The 1918 Influenza had three waves and the first wave in the spring resembled a severe flu, effecting the sick and elderly. At this point the, first two waves of COVID-19 have also affected mostly the sick and elderly.
The greatest differences are:
• The deadliest wave of the 1918 pandemic was the second wave that begin in mid-August. It affected mostly young healthy men with strong immunity. Their strong immune system over responded with what is known as a cytokine storm, which led to mainly younger death.
• According to the CDC, the average age of death in 1918 was 28. So far with Covid, 93% of deaths are people over 55.
• In 1918, wearing a mask became a symbol of patriotism and people who didn’t wear them were called “Mask Slackers.”
• There weren’t any effective vaccines for the 1918 Influenza, however aspirin was the new drug at the time, and it was administered in very high doses.
It appears to be halftime or the fourth quarter for COVID-19. What does God of nature have in store for us?
• The 1918 Influenza lasted for about two years, so can we expect COVID-19 will do the same and run its course by next spring?
• Will we have a variant that turns deadly for those with healthy immunity? Currently, 70% of the unvaccinated are between 18 and 50, and they would fall into this category.
• When this pandemic is over, will the 1918 pandemic still hold the title as the deadliest flu pandemic in recorded history? The quadrupled global population growth over the last hundred years, and the current unprecedented resistance to protocol will be major contributing factors to breaking the old record.
Ken Kovach
Frederick County
(2) comments
I think the biggest difference is that in 1918, foolishness and disinformation could not spread as quickly as it can these days. So many YouTube medical "experts"....
Check this before commenting ...
Probably one of the most informative videos I have seen to date ...
"Trust the Science"
https://youtu.be/-GJ7P7n8LjM
