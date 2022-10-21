Wendy Werner
It’s time to break up with your abusive boyfriend — the Republican Party. All the signs are there and yet supporters are still holding on to the power and control that their leaders have over them.
One of the most insidious forms of abuse comes from “gaslighting.” This is emotional abuse; it happens when one person convinces their victim that they are remembering things wrong or that they are misinterpreting events. The gaslighter manipulates the victim and presents their own thoughts and feelings as the truth. Take January 6th as an example. All the members of Congress witnessed the violence first-hand and yet, shortly afterwards, with only two exceptions, they joined in the gaslighting, trying to convince their supporters that January 6th was just a tourist visit. An abuser must control the narrative. “Believe what I say even if you have seen it with your own eyes.” If you have watched any real footage from that day, I doubt that you would take your child to that kind to tourist visit.
Let’s talk about the “big lie” and the attack on our Capitol. Abusers are in it for the long haul, they set the stage a little at a time, hooking their victim and using emotional techniques to create a power differential. The former president set the stage for the “big lie” that the election was stolen. Even before the election, by saying that, “If I win, the election is fair but if I lose, it’s rigged.” An abuser can’t lose, and can’t be left, so when it became clear that the country was leaving him behind, he resorted to intimidation, doubling down on the lie, and stirring up violence. Without any evidence, he put forth lawsuit after lawsuit, and lost in over 60 cases. When he lost, he cried foul and tried to make himself the victim — also a classic abuser technique. “It’s a witch hunt!” — even when the judges were his own appointees. Every Republican leader knows that he lost yet, even after the violence on January 6th, they came forward to support him and the “big lie”. He had other co-conspirators as well; he dismissed our democratic allies to get close to other abusers that he revered. These are cruel strongmen like Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong-Un that have total control over their victim-citizens by any means.
The January 6th commission put forth only the facts, with evidence. While most of the committee members were Democrats, all the witnesses were his own people, insiders who were watching the destruction of our democracy happen in real time. Abusers control the narrative. Supporters have been taught to not trust the factual news, but find their information on Fox TV, OAN, or the internet, where all kinds of bad actors put forth totally ridiculous conspiracy theories. People will say, “I did my own research.” The “research” they are doing is fed to them via algorithms and by bad actors whose job it is to spread disinformation and create division.
