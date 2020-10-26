BRIAN DALY
Interesting open forum in Saturday’s Star from Charles Uphaus. In it he decries Donald Trump’s apparent mishandling of the COVID epidemic and cites as evidence the lower death rate in our neighbor to the north, Canada. At first read it would seem he’s on to something until one realizes he’s asking us to compare apples to oranges. The USA and Canada are, indeed, quite similar in land mass or area, but population is another thing. Canada’s population is around 38 million people, while we stand at near 330 million. That’s eight point five times more people. Yes, 8.5 times more people. Canada’s two largest cities and their total surrounding metropolitan areas, Toronto and Montreal, together have less people than New York City alone. Canada’s population density is 3.4 people per kilometer as opposed to the USA’s density ranking of 32.5 people per kilometer. Canada is so sparsely populated that among developed nations only Greenland is ranked lower in population density. Mr. Uphaus’ comparison simply doesn’t hold water. His undying hatred for our President clearly colors his argument.
This worldwide pandemic, spread by the Chinese, will run its course. We will survive, but our large cities will remain impacted, until vaccine availability, simply due to their dense population clusters. Look at the states least affected currently by COVID — Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and Wyoming. What do they share in common? Low population density, quite similar to Canada. Yes, Mr. Uphaus, Canada does a lower rate of COVID than us, but to blame our President is wrong. Biden couldn’t defeat the swine flu, a much simpler virus, why assume he’s up to the larger task at hand. Follow the science, sir, follow the science. Blame population density, not the President.
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
On a per-capita basis, the United States still has nearly twice as many COVID-19 deaths as Canada does. If you don't care that Trump lied about the seriousness of this disease, fine. I have heard, however that many people do care.
Readers who adopt Daly's "follow the science" advice will wear masks and avoid mass rallies with no social distancing. The Trump administration's objective ignorance of compelling scientific principles in favor of hydroxycholoroquine and injecting bleach is a scalding indictment of Trumps' ignorant anti-scientific actions.
Great letter, Mr. Daly. Thank you for helping us see through TDS fog, smoke, and mirrors.
