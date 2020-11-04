In last Tuesday's Open Forum, Rebecca Morrison listed President Trump's accomplishment that are "too numerous to list." Little is said about most accomplishments, but I will challenge two of them. It has been said "the devil is in the details" and I will go into the details of two "accomplishments."
Morrison said "Illegal border crossings have dropped 25%." Is that good? Just one of many inhumane policies enacted by President Trump was the separation of 4000 children from their refugee parents at the Mexico/Texas border. Over 500 children are still separated from their parents. This was a horrific policy that has surely led to to the permanent psychological damage of many of the children. Can you even imagine what it would be like to be separated from your mother and father at a tender age at the border of an entirely new country? President Trump was not concerned about the effect of his policy in his final debate with former Vice President Biden. He should have repented of that policy, but Trump has said in the past that he has never needed to repent. Does that sound like the Christian faith? Instead of repenting, President Trump said "the kids were so well taken care of." Does President Trump even have a heart? The God of the Old Testament of the Bible loves aliens. Jesus Christ does too.
Morrison also said that "In February, he [Trump] addressed the National Prayer Breakfast." This is a Christian organization. Is there anything in President Trump's character to suggest that he is a practicing Christian? Do you remember his flagrant adultery with Stormy Daniels or words like "dumb bastards" in referring to news media that takes the COVID virus epidemic seriously?. These are only a few of many evidences that President Trump does not hold to the truths of the Christian faith or event respect science.
President Trump has been involved in at least three related events that I strongly support. He nominated three justices to the Supreme Court that believe in interpreting law in light of the Constitution of the United States of America. If this new Supreme Court had had to decide on Roe versus Wade in 1973, they would certainly have ruled against abortion — the ripping out of the womb of tiny United States citizens deserving of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Abortion, however, is not the only issue relevant to the 2020 election, but I can't possibly go into even most of them.
While I am concerned about the future of our country, I am even more concerned about how supporting President Trump will affect the evangelical church in the United States of America. Thirty to 35 million people in the USA are self-proclaimed evangelical Christians. I am one of them, but I want you to know I do not support President Trump in this election.
Andrew White, M.D., is a resident of Winchester.
