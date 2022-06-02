In the opinion section of The Star, there has been a great deal of discussion around mental illness lately. It is almost always brought up as the culprit behind mass violence, conveniently mentioned and never adequately addressed again. So, let’s talk about it.
To start, mental illness is often highlighted by the media, elected officials, and the general public in regard to violent acts, despite the fact that the vast majority of people living with a mental illness are not violent. Moreover, multiple studies both in the U.S. and elsewhere have determined mentally ill individuals face a higher risk of victimization in both violent and nonviolent crimes. The Arlington-based Treatment Advocacy Center estimates people with mental illness are 11 times more likely than the general population to be a victim of a violent crime.
However, for argument's sake, let’s pretend that mental health is a factor in every major violent act. If you truly believe that, then we all have a personal responsibility to be involved in the solution, as it would theoretically prevent mass violence.
Folks on both sides of the aisle bring up a point we can all agree on: Mental health care is woefully underfunded in our country. There are not enough providers to serve residents, especially in more rural communities like our own. In-patient units are at capacity and many outpatient providers have a significant waitlist. All the while providers are getting burnt out themselves and leaving the field faster than it can be filled.
While average citizens like you and I cannot singlehandedly fund existing and new programs, there are ways we can help. Organizations like the Concern Hotline always need volunteers to help people in times of crisis. Not sure if you have what it takes to assist someone who is actively suicidal or experiencing other frightening thoughts? Why not sign up to be a mentor with a group like the I’m Just Me Movement? Research has shown that having even one trusted adult can help kids lead healthier lives and avoid risky and threatening behavior, including violence. Don’t want to commit the time? Join the Out of Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention. It’s one day a year, a few hours at most, to help save a life. Don’t like walking? You can vote for candidates who promise to fund mental health programs and hold them accountable to it. That merely takes the stroke of a pen. The lowest level of commitment available. We can all do that.
Unless of course, you only bring up mental health as a scapegoat and aren’t actually interested in being part of the solution. But no one here would do that, right?
Ellie Tahmaseb is a resident of Frederick County.
