This Memorial Day, we all remember America’s war dead. Berryville has a memorial for its war dead. It memorializes the men who died in service to Clarke County. There’s only one problem: They’re Confederate soldiers. In this day, they’re vilified and forgotten. Their descendants, spread out across the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge, from Harpers Ferry to Woodstock, are under attack. Not from another country, rather, attack from their own government. The woke Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently won the right to own the war memorial in Berryville. However, the matter is being appealed by Winchester’s Turner Ashby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans. The Camp was first to petition the court to convey ownership of the monument and ground around it to them.
In a very odd move, the judge decided to torpedo the Camp’s case, allowing the County to have a “trial” made up of 7 jurors. The Camp was cut out and not allowed a legal defense. When the county predictably won the case, 7-0 (of course no one knows who was picked for the jury, or what the jury was trying to decide), the Camp’s case became moot, including its plea for summary judgment. The Camp never had a chance. That is a miscarriage of justice, and the Camp is appealing the judge’s decision on the grounds that he exceeded his discretion in the matter.
Now, the judge may be reversing course. In a move that shows its real intention, the county tried to get the court to dismiss the Camp’s legal right of appeal. The judge dismissed them.
In its wisdom 125 years ago, the Virginia General Assembly and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors knew that any future board or government could not be entrusted with the war memorial, only a private organization could. The judge's ruling flies directly in the face of that wisdom. The fact is the county has no interest in the monument except to eventually move it away or destroy it in the future. They have shown no interest in its maintenance, letting the foundation disintegrate, rarely adorning it with any memorial. If the county states they have always “owned” it, which they admitted was not true, then why haven’t they cared for it? Any adornments at the monument on Memorial Day will not be from the county, it will be from the Camp and private citizens.
The Camp is serious in its mission. It hired an engineer to make repairs and raise funds for that purpose, and not a dime from taxpayers. The county’s interest in the memorial is fake and greedy, charging you taxpayers hundreds of thousands for the costs to redesign and remove it. The Camp’s interest is to never forget Clarke’s war dead. This fight is not over.
Paul Clark is the commander of Turner Ashby Camp 1567.
