Unless you have experienced combat yourself, you cannot comprehend what a soldier goes through in battle. Every battle is composed of dozens or hundreds of individual life and death fights. People next to you are wounded or killed, the breath is knocked out of you as you are slammed by concussions from mortars, temporarily deafened from rifles firing next to you. Hearing the snap of a bullet as it goes by your head or feeling the searing burning as it pierces your body.
Now, couple that with the reality of combat in The Civil War. No good boots or clothes. No way to travel except to walk. A routine daily march might be 10 miles. Some forced marches were twice that. More people died in that war from disease and bad medical care on the battlefield than from combat.
Oct. 19, 1864, the battle of Cedar Creek began. That morning while Union troops were eating breakfast in their camp, they were surprised by a Confederate attack and routed from their campsite. The Confederate initiative fell apart when the Confederate soldiers, exhausted, starving from a forced march throughout the previous night, paused to eat from the food left on campfires by the Union soldiers as they fled. This pause in that battle embodies the physical suffering that both sides endured. The South did not have the industrial base that the North had for producing clothes and shoes. A winter battle was fought barefoot by some, often with little food and water.
To get a taste of what these soldiers of both sides suffered, tonight we need to drive one mile from our house. Then take off our shoes and socks and walk barefoot back home. Then sleep in our back yard overnight. Tomorrow morning, have a breakfast of one or two slices of bread, a cup of coffee, then walk ten miles barefoot throughout the day. Then we might begin to understand the depredations that a Civil War soldier endured.
The Clarke County Civil War Driving Tour states: “During the war, at least 84 enslaved African American men who were born or lived in Clarke County successfully fled to freedom and later volunteered for the U.S. Colored Troops ... .” The most recent discussion of the Civil War statue in Berryville, Virginia was not started as a renunciation of the Southern philosophy, but by an attorney strategizing to win a case for his client. This statue represents the suffering of Clarke County Civil War soldiers, including those 84 of color, who literally walked through years of a living hell of death, starvation, depredation, and sickness, resulting in this nation being brought back together and slavery abolished. That is what the Berryville statue represents.
If desired, change the inscription to honor the suffering of all soldiers who served; black, white, Confederate, Union. But this statue should remain in remembrance of all citizens of Clarke County who served in the Civil War and as a visual stimulus for discussion of our history.
Gerald Crowell is a resident of Winchester.
This is a bizarre and modestly disingenuous piece of work. At first, it's a plea to sympathize with vets, then it goes into Lost Cause hagiography, then tries to imagine a scenario where a Civil War statue is the prime marker for learning about black troops in the Civil War? Sorry, Gerald, this doesn't fly. Facts are stubborn things, you don't get to change them to fit your feelings.
