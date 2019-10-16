My concern has reached the point where I must ask your serious help to report and publicize more vigorously and directly the unfolding story regarding the so-called “whistleblower” complaint and U.S. congressional impeachment effort that our own first-term U.S. representative is deeply involved supporting behind-the-scenes but will not help her constituents keep track of what’s happening.
As background, not to blow my own horn but to establish bona fides up-front as both 75-year-old senior citizen/military veteran who served as congressional aide on Capitol Hill 1973 to 1981 along with our own former marvelous Congressman Frank Wolf, please know the so-called “whistleblower” behind the effort to subvert our government is a longtime paid political staff appointee known by Jennifer Wexton and others.
Jennifer Wexton for months has denied my requests for daily printed copy of the Congressional Record. She uses the ruse of telling me how to follow House proceedings “online” instead of complying with simple requested hard-copy of daily published transcript by mail each day right in this citizen’s hands, for which her quarter-million-dollar office account has been generously endowed at our taxpayer expense.
This is an outrage whereby real transparency and accountability are thwarted. None of us can spend time each day following or reading Congress proceedings “online,” so by not having the Government Printing Office simply send a published Congressional Record as printed, our Congress lady denies me and every other requestor the very service for which she was elected, and is our foe instead of friend in public office.
That’s the beef to be overcome. Our priority must be to help Marine Corps hero Rob Jones in Loudoun County who’s already announced his effort to reclaim Frank Wolf’s Congressional seat in our behalf next November 2020. Let’s get it done.
