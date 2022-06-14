Nearly everyone agrees that Congress needs new leadership, yet Americans keep reelecting incumbents. Virginia’s 6th District has been dominated by the same political machine since 1993. In that time, our district has had just two Congressmen. The second Congressman, Ben Cline, was Chief of Staff to the previous Congressman. Rep. Cline has never faced a primary challenger. He was installed as his boss’s successor in a convention and without the input of voters. Ironically, Rep. Cline talks about wanting to drain the swamp. Well, I’m here to help him do that. I’m Merritt Hale and I’m running to bring new leadership to our 6th District. There are two main staples of leadership I will to bring to the office which aren’t currently being employed: proactive leadership and servant leadership.
Ben Cline is a reactionary politician who addresses every issue by blaming Biden, Pelosi, or the Squad. On my website, I actually provide pro-active solutions to problems we are facing. Rep. Cline blamed Biden for the invasion of Ukraine but espoused the same solution as Biden before the invasion! Taking American deterrence off the table by guaranteeing no American response resulted in disaster. Cline-Biden had it wrong with strategic weakness. Rep. Cline never addressed our need to be energy independent or any of the other issues that the war would exacerbate. I addressed all of these issues prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I’m tired of reactionary politicians who do nothing but blame others, yet provide absolutely no solutions or leadership.
Rep. Cline just voted to send $40 billion of taxpayer money to Ukraine for a war that could have been prevented in the first place. His vote is all the more confusing because Rep. Cline often votes against programs that could help Americans at home. For example, he voted against the PAWs act which would cost $10 million over four years and provide service dogs to wounded veterans. While I believe we should help Ukraine, there are far more effective ways to do so than a $40 billion giveaway when Americans are struggling with high gas prices, inflation, and a baby formula shortage.
In addition to proactive leadership, we also need servant leadership. Rep. Cline has held just one in-person town hall since 2020. He has refused to debate me. How can he stand up to the politicians in Washington if he refuses to debate me or face his own constituents? If you’re going to hide behind the establishment and refuse to debate your opponent, it is clear that you’re not working for the people you represent, you’re in it for yourself. That’s not the type of leader our sixth district needs.
My background as a Navy veteran, a systems engineer, and a Washington outsider will bring a unique perspective to Congress. I encourage all registered voters in the 6th district to please go vote in the Republican primary on June 21, because that’s the only way to effect change and get new leaders in office.
Merritt Hale is seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia's 6th Congressional District race.
