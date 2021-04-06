LOUIS KNAPP
The following is a letter sent to my senators and representative:
When I first learned of the details of President Biden’s so-called Infrastructure program I wrote to you that “WE DON’T NEED THIS.” More and more evidence is piling up to support this view.
For example, as reported in Sunday’s on-line version of POLITICO: “President Joe Biden is pitching his $2 trillion infrastructure proposal as the “largest American jobs investment since World War Two,” a plan that will put millions of people back to work as the country emerges from the coronavirus crisis. The economy, however, is recovering on its own. More than 916,000 Americans returned to work in March, the Labor Department reported on Friday, far surpassing consensus expectations and marking the biggest jump in employment since the summer as Americans get vaccinated and more states and cities allow businesses to reopen. The overall unemployment rate ticked down to 6 percent.”
Clearly what we DO NEED is a program closely focused on upgrading the nation’s physical infrastructure. Most of Biden’s proposed funding is instead directed towards excessive neo-welfare programs deceptively masquerading as something they are not, and that peculiar form of national economic suicide labelled the “Green New Deal”. What we need is a well-prioritized endeavor about one-third the size of the President’s plans. We need a program “painted by an artist’s brush” rather than blurred by Sloppy Joe’s unaimed “spray painting.” And we need an Infrastructure package that can justifiably be funded by special purpose bond issues – not grossly unwarranted overspending that will mortgage our children’s future, or blunderbuss tax hikes that will choke off our economic recovery.
So more than ever I stress that WE DON’T NEED THIS! The Congress should promptly REJECT the President’s proposals and begin to craft a much more tailored, realistic, affordable and bipartisan approach to our Infrastructure needs.
Louis Knapp Frederick County
I hope Congress will quickly pass President Biden's infrastructure package. It will provide the kind of jobs that the Trump White House refused to support: good jobs that pay a living wage. Americans shouldn't have to piece together a living from two or three poorly-paid jobs. President Biden's plan recognizes that the word "infrastructure" refers to basic physical and organizational structures and facilities that are necessary for society to operate. Of course that includes more than just roads and bridges (although many of America's roads and bridges are in desperate need of repair). It includes rural broadband, green energy, and safe drinking water. People who were silent about the cost of Trump's give-away to billionaires have no place complaining about the cost of a program to give jobs to average Americans and improve infrastructure for everyone.
My sentiments exactly, Catherine! Infrastructure was the punch line for 4 years under previous guy. Now that it’s a reality it is the devil himself. Nothing to see here that’s serious minded and truthful, just more fear and loathing of Democratic success.
Mr. Knapp seems to forget that the phrase, “Do nothing McConnell” came from somewhere. Republicans care little about the suffering of the American people. Their goal is make sure President Biden or any Democrat receives no credit for anything good.
The ACA is a perfect example. They have wailed about it for 12 years, have come with nothing better, and are still trying to destroy it. (Currently at the Supreme Court).
Yep, we’ll have to spend some money which Republicans had no objection to under former President Trump.
What is "neo welfare" about it? Thanks
