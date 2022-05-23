For those who still question the need for thorough grounding in our nation’s racial history — even at the risk of some discomfort to the sensitive minds of students and, especially, parents — the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Laguna Woods should provide a clear answer. These tragedies illustrate why we can’t simply relegate all of this unpleasantness about slavery and its legacy to the past — much as we might like to.
The perpetrator, at least in the case of Buffalo, openly espoused his belief in the odious “replacement theory” being propagated by many influential people in the conservative media and one of our two main political parties. Now, of course, those who have laid the groundwork for these actions decry them as the acts of a mentally disturbed person. Both perpetrators may, in fact, be mentally disturbed. But it is the racism, expressed the language of “replacement,” that crystalized the hatred and fear, and directed it at “the other.”
The “replacement” bogeyman goes back to the Reconstruction period, when the white power structure in the defeated South sought to keep the formerly enslaved from exercising their constitutional right to vote. It was argued that their votes would overwhelm those of their former enslavers and that they would vote themselves benefits — schools and roads — that whites would have to pay for. The franchise needed to be restricted to keep the riffraff from voting themselves too many benefits at the expense of the establishment — a state of affairs that continued until well into the 1960s. That’s the same argument we see and hear today, and that underlies current efforts to once again restrict the franchise.
Those who spout the replacement calumny today are fighting to preserve their favored place in this society. The irony is many of the immigrants to this country, within a generation or two, end up on the conservative side of the aisle. For evidence one needs to look no further than Florida. So, is it possible that the real issue might be something other than votes?
Yes, exposure to some of these facts in public schools could, possibly, be discomfiting. In fact, that’s as it should be. Education should challenge us. Until we understand where the “replacement” language comes from, and how it dovetails with our history of racial inequity, we’re never going be able to put racism behind us.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.