Ew ...... socialism. The latest slander, name-calling the Trump supporters have used to marginalize any person who “shudder” suggests anything that might help a neighbor in these hateful times. It’s a technique used by bullies to demean anyone they fear. Trump does it all the time — sleepy Joe, Pocahontas, and many others.
Without calling anyone names as Mr. Holland is perpetually inclined to do in these spaces, the truth is obvious. The Trump administration was slow to act and failed to understand the data from other countries that clearly showed that this was a very contagious virus, and people died because of it. Now, everyone makes mistakes and this administration is certainly no exception. But, what sets this presidency apart from any modern administration is a complete denial and obscuration. If the administration had simply come out and said, “We’re sorry. We missed some very important data.” It would be refreshing but not likely to ever occur. Moreover, when the leaders refuse to identify mistakes they can never find ways to improve. We’ve reached our worst fears — a leader with limited skills, a big ego and a contagion capable of felling thousands of people a day.
Now, with little regard for human life, the administration is suggesting that business should return to normal. So, if all the restaurants open, who’s going? Is anyone fearless or desperate enough to go to work? What about personal protection equipment? Will your server take personal precautions? Will they wear a mask when serving. What about the cooks in the kitchen? Do you think they are wearing masks?
We’ve been lucky. The Virginia Department of Health reports just over 100 cases of COVID-19 in Winchester and Frederick County. Do you really want to risk going to an area restaurant or other public place? How about the kids? Are they going to the mall?
It seems to me that a responsible administration (and its followers) would rank protecting human life before economic gains. We know that the Trump administration is desperate to push the stock market because no president has an easy election with a bad economy.
Please, stop calling people names. Be the conservatives you profess to be, take things slow. That’s what conservatives are supposed to do, go slow, be cautious. It’s the progressives who are supposed to be the ones racing headlong into the future — risk be damned. The world is turned inside out and upside down.
(1) comment
You sir have been dubbed the Dribbler in Chief. I assume that’s a name you won’t mind, coming from one of your own forums. And it seems much more applicable here.
