My better judgment regarding certain editorial page authors includes a strong urge to just ignore some. That seemed to be the case with an Open Forum of Friday, Sept. 2, "Democrats for democracy, Republicans for themselves," but a passing glance at the second paragraph convinced me this opinion deserved a response. That second paragraph posed the following question: "How many times over the last six years have you shaken your head over what you have seen or heard on the news and thought (or said), 'I don’t believe it?'"
What a great lead to expose some of the political madness of the past 18 months that causes many Americans like me to shake their freedom-loving heads in disbelief. The fact remains that conservatives have always stood for freedom, democracy and constitutional law in America while the radical left seems to be heading in some other direction. With that thought in mind, here are a few of the unbelievable things, as words allow, that I have seen over recent years:
Protests and riots in cities across America during the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd. Burning, looting, property destruction and unrest were the norm throughout that summer. Recorded as the costliest civil unrest in U.S. history, losses were estimated at $2 billion and at least 25 Americans were killed. I watched the news accounts in total disbelief.
Conditions at our southern border took a major downturn after Joe Biden was sworn in and have only gotten worse since then. He signed away functional elements of U.S. sovereignty at the border during his second week in office and never looked back. Migrant encounters were about two million in 2021 and are expected to be over two million in 2022. Sex trafficking, drug-related deaths from fentanyl, immigrant deaths and citizen unrest continues. Also unbelievable!
Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan about a year ago may top the list of failed foreign policy. With that decision, 13 service members died and at least 600 Americans were abandoned. U.S. military equipment worth billions of dollars remained in Afghanistan, and after 20 years of fighting, the Taliban returned to power. Head shaking for sure!
The FBI raid at former president Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach on Aug. 8 was another unprecedented and unbelievable event that some would have you believe is all about classified material that Mr. Trump took when he left the White House as so many presidents do. Unbelievable litigation continues.
Joe Biden’s dictator-inspired speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia on Sept. 1 was another case of unbelievable rhetoric that defies presidential status. With a blood-red backdrop and words like extremism, MAGA Republicans and semi-fascist to label Trump voters, his speech, which should have been about Democracy and independence, was political from the get-go.
Word count denies a more complete coverage of the wacky rants I hear from the left, so I’ll only give closing mention to a few others like critical race theory, police defunding, no cash bail, gender identity, proper pronoun usage, drag shows for children, and sex ed for first graders. It is, indeed, unbelievable!
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
