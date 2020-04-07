As with everyone else, ordinary life has been disrupted for my wife and me, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet we are among the very fortunate – retired, living comfortably in our own home, able to reasonably limit our exposure, still able to communicate with family and friends and to shelter at home without great inconvenience.
These weeks at home have given us time to reflect, with gratitude, on those who are working so diligently to keep the rest of us safe and to meet our basic needs: our medical professionals, our first responders, those who deliver mail and essential packages, those who stock grocery store shelves and work at cash registers and behind counters. The reporters and editors of The Winchester Star, and the media in general, have also done important work in keeping us informed and communicating critical health messages.
In addition to gratitude, we are also feeling great empathy for those who have contacted the virus and those who have lost jobs and income as a result of the quarantine. Fortunately, there are ways to help – and the Star has been good about promoting some of these opportunities. Given that, financially, we have not been hugely impacted by the crisis, we have decided to donate our $2,400 tax relief check to local “front line” charities and other affected organizations and individuals. I hope that others in our situation will consider doing likewise.
The coronavirus pandemic is one of the great challenges of our lifetimes. It is also an opportunity to reconnect with our family, to reflect and give thanks, to look ahead, to commit ourselves to be good neighbors and good citizens, and to help those who find themselves – through no fault of their own – at great risk of losing all that they have struggled to earn.
