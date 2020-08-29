BRUCE DENORMANDIE
My wife and I moved to Lake Frederick Virginia last fall and became active within our community until COVID-19 turned the world upside down. During the self-quarantine, I have spent a fair amount of time learning about Shenandoah Valley politics and health care services. I have also experienced the generosity and courtesy of the people of this area to include a unique person and fellow citizen of the 29th District, Irina Khanin.
Irina is running as a Democrat for the 29th District in the Virginia House of Delegates – a steadfast voice during this time of virus fears and political chaos. I share her priorities in the areas of education, health care, infrastructure, and the dnvironment.
The following are excerpts from her “Irina for Delegate” website: https://irina4delegate.com/
EDUCATION
There is no greater equalizer of economic opportunity than a quality public education and I am committed to a legislative agenda that supports public schools in their mission to meet every child’s needs, whether a child’s goal is a four year college education, a technical or vocational certificate, or learning the skills of an in demand trade.
HEALTHCARE
I have seen first hand how a single, devastating illness can create economic hardship in any family, including my own. I have fought for children less than a year old who are already victims of their parents’ struggles with mental health and addiction. I will advocate fiercely to expand access to medical and mental health services in our community.
INFRASTRUCTURE
As strong homes are built on solid foundations, strong communities rely on solid infrastructure. With our community poised for continued economic growth we must work together to improve our roads, ensure an ongoing supply of clean water, and protect our environment to pass these gifts on to our children.
ENVIRONMENT
One of the most unfortunate realities of our current politics is that somehow protecting the environment has become a partisan issue. We can’t let this happen. Nearly all scientists agree that the Earth is warming and immediate action is crucial not only to prevent devastating changes to Virginia’s beautiful coastline but also to protect ourselves from the increasingly severe weather changes that climate change will bring.
I believe these issues are shared throughout our Shenandoah community and hope you will consider Irina Khanin as your candidate of choice.
Bruce DeNormandie is a resident of Lake Frederick.
(1) comment
I have met Irina Khanin and spoken with her at length at a dinner. She is a smart, articulate, and wonderful person. However I am not convinced she is the right person to represent the shared values of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. My fear is that she would become just another ticket puncher in Richmond towing the line and casting the votes mandated by the out of touch extreme left wing of the democratic majority in Richmond.
While I appreciate the topics you have raised, (Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and the environment) The infringements on our constitutional rights (by both parties really) offends me. Therefore I am supportive of a split government in Richmond and will be voting for the republican candidate in the hopes that less damage will be done by an extreme wing of either party.
