I’m always impressed when I read about the amount of knowledge and good judgement that some of The Star readers possess when that is apparently not the case with the current federal administration. And, we are privileged to learn ad nauseam about their well-informed “monthly repeated” perspective on the events of the day.
Repeatedly, we hear how Kevin Kennedy is giving our president a “failing grade” for combating climate change, poverty, global warming, the Chinese spawned corona virus, etc., as if the president created these things, and, instead of reflecting on the actual actions being taken by him and a host of hardworking associates and the results that are being obtained.
Instead we are incessantly fed a list of complaints about our leader’s temperament, knowledge and integrity and ascribing an “F” for failing these categories (as if Kennedy were in a position to know all the facts and was in a position to make that judgement and, as if anyone beside himself really cared about his imagined report card…I imagine the number is few).
I suppose that Mr. Kennedy can feel somewhat justified in his never-ending complaining because he can always depend on a few other “amature” complainers to weigh in with their “highly informed,” never to be doubted, and usually predictable laments about our president and his administration. The never-to-be-doubted Greg Kujala can always be counted on to tell us how poorly the president has responded to the coronavirus pandemic and is not reluctant to let us know (in hindsight) how much better he would have managed the early stages.
And then we should not forget the ever-present Larry Yates who spends nearly all his print allotment on playing the victim. His only real challenge is that there are so many opportunities for him to be the victim and so little allotted typed words to bring them to our attention…a common lament of the “perpetual victims.”
I said all that to say this: These constant complainers (and our national media) do nobody a service with their nonstop complaining about a man who is looking out for the best interests of our citizens because the results speak for themselves and the real answer should be told on Election Day.
My hope is that when Election Day rolls around (and it will), we remember that it is the Democrats that so robustly support the killing of an unborn child up to the day before its birth (I forgot, in Virginia our “pediatrician” governor says infanticide is also OK) and rant and rave about protecting the rights of illegal aliens while totally ignoring the “silent” pleas of the unborn to be given a chance to live.
May we all reflect on how our words define us and how privileged we are to live in a country that allows (no, mandates) a peaceful coexistence of contrasting views and provides a recurring opportunity to make our choices known (a privilege not found in many other countries).
