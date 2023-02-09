Not since the fleckless administration of James Buchanan have we seen a less involved president than the current occupant of the White House. Buchanan stood by in the twilight of his term helpless as the nation roared into warfare.
Now we have a president with some of the lowest approval ratings in history. Among his own party, less than a third want him to run again. In Tuesday's State of the Union address, Mr. Biden made numerous false claims. We the nation are not strong as he claimed. We are in trouble on many fronts.
First, the entire world is laughing at his poor reaction to the invasion of our territorial airspace by a Chinese spy balloon. Why did we wait 10 days while it travelled from Alaska to off the eastern seacoast? It had already photographed many of our military bases and several missile silos. Is the greatest military/industrial power on earth unable to put down a balloon or do we have a weak president unable to make a decision? Was it his military advisors or the president himself that allowed this travesty? The same military that orchestrated the timely, well-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan. That action also made our allies very wary of other security issues that they count on us for, while other nations laughed at that debacle.
Why hasn't he done anything to close the southern border? Well over three million people have poured across the border in his first two years in office after he threw out the welcome mat in the Democratic debates in the run up to his election. He's promoted our equally fleckless vice president as agent in charge of the border and she has done nothing, nothing at all to stem the rising tide of this never-ending problem. On the president's recent short tour, he saw a cleaned up version of El Paso and can now claim to have seen the border. Fifty years in public service and finally he "visits" the border. Yet he does nothing, and his totally inept Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas lies repeatedly that the border is closed and secure. Really?
In his address why was no mention made of the shocking recent one-day airline closedown nationwide due to faulty equipment under his watch? Hopefully the military doesn't use the same system.
In his address he boasted that gas prices have dropped recently, and is seeking credit. Perhaps his staff should have alerted him that gas is still a dollar a gallon higher than the day he came into office. Inflation and empty grocery store shelves are, thus far, the hallmarks of this administration.
He calls for bipartisanship from the Republicans in his address, but on the recent campaign swing denounced them at every stop. No, sadly President Biden asks us to believe him and not our eyes as we view inflation, lower take home pay and empty shelves in our markets.
Brian Daly is a resident of Frederick County.
