VALERIE SEE
Trump is gone but we’re NOT. Despite the radical left’s attempts to purge us, we’re STILL here. I have seen and heard the most vile evil things they say about us on CNN and other mainstream media. Straight outta Hitler’s propaganda machine. If we Trump supporters thought that they had it out for us when Trump was in office, we couldn’t have been more deceived. They don’t just want to get rid of our voices, literally dox us and de-program us, but they absurdly ponder the idea of putting Trump supporters in re-education camps. How anyone could utter such lunacy on live TV is speaking out of pure hubris. Do you fans of CNN agree with trampling over our Constitution simply out of hate, vindictiveness and ill-perceived intimidation? What happened to the 1st amendment? Oh, it only applies to YOU Democrats and left-wing radicals. Not us. Is that what I’m hearing as of late? Of course it is. Let’s not play those games under the guise of “unity. So to all those that feel that way, I suggest you remind yourself that the Constitution and Bill of Rights is for ALL of us. NOT just for YOU. You might not like it, but you DO have to respect it. So let me make this clear for those in the back: Although Trump is gone, his supporters are still here. So no matter how hard you oppose us, try to censor us, or come after us, just know:
We will not be silenced
We will not roll over
We will not comply
We will not give in and we will CERTAINLY NEVER surrender to fascist bullies such as those in the MSM and the ones that agree with their fascist, hateful rhetoric.
We The People are a movement that will continue to Make America Great Again. With our voices and our votes. You can’t stop us.
(13) comments
All one has to do is read the comments from our resident lefties. They have no logical argument. They have no valid points. They all sound childish and immature.
Sad
I think we would all have trouble sleeping if we had the dark thoughts that linger in goat's small cranium. goat needs to seek help for his mental condition. the hate and hypocrisy is not good for you goat. it will eat you alive.
All you have are personal insults? Very weak.
Rioting. Vandalism. Bullying opponents into silence. Calls to defund the police, abolish the Electoral College, and remake America as a socialist country. This is the radical leftist agenda of the Democratic Party currently in power.
For months, the forces of Marxism, socialism, and anarchy have terrorized our streets and threatened the values that make America the greatest nation in the world. They have shown no signs of stopping, and many left-leaning politicians, members of the media, and celebrities either tacitly accept their behavior or openly cheer it on.
America has a choice of two paths. We can embrace the foundational principles that created this nation of limited government and individual liberty. Or we can veer down the path of those who trash those principles, who teach our children that America was illegitimate from the start, and who want to make the vast majority of Americans subservient to an all-powerful government.
The time has come to fight for America and against the poisonous ideology of the radical left.
This is a fight over whether America as we know it continues to exist at all.
This is a fight over whether we have freedom, peace, and prosperity, or speech codes, cancel culture, and enforced ideological conformity.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 well, at least you tried.
The Democrats are America's Khmer Rouge.
😀😂😂😂😂😂😂😅🤣😅🤣
The "radical" left doesn't parade around town in President Biden gear with our sooped up trucks with Biden flags flapping in the wind. The "radical" left doesn't put on horns and paint their faces and prance around the US Capitol they just broke into..Get over yourself.
The radical leftist Democrats want the confused, "transgender" boy to shower with the girls at your local school. The radical leftist Democrats want to force low-income housing into your conservative suburban neighborhood in order to change the politics of the area from red (Republican) to blue (Democrat). The radical leftist Democrats want to censor anyone that speaks out against their un-American agenda.
Are you saying that poor people need to stay in their own areas? And you mean you have now become an expert in matters regarding sex and gender?
Weird flex, goatboy.
The radical left has yet to have endless rallies to the cult of personality. The radical left hasn't formed conspiracy theories about the dastardly Republicans and their nefarious plot to turn the frogs gay... 😂😂😂😂😂
Worst of all, the Republicans and conservatives have shown themselves to be what we knew many of them were: bigoted and small-minded.
Us? Who is us?
Is "us" the people who think homosexuality can be cured like smoking?
Is "us" the people who will shame a woman from having an abortion only to call her a wh*re if she dare apply for assistance?
Is "us" the people who doubted the citizenship or legality of a president for years then became offended that their newly inaugurated god was receiving criticism for his boorish and undiplomatic appearances?
Is "us" the people that fetishize guns so much that they believe black people need to comply or else they get shot in the back?
I think Valerie See is drinking from the QAnon well. Trust me, you're not leading a revolution. You're not being oppressed. Please get over yourselves. Self-victimization is not a great way to go out.
