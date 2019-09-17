September brings to us two significant anniversaries, the U.S. Constitution at 232 years and the Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments) at 230 years. Along with the Declaration of Independence, these documents frame what has been the history’s most successful experiment in self government. Our form, a “Constitutional Republic,” has democratic elements, but is NOT a democracy. It is based on representative government, for fairness to all, and not just the elites.
This form has enabled the U.S. to achieve recognition through our history for wealth, prosperity, enterprise and might, being for years the world’s peace keeper and the first to respond to emergency and crisis in the world. Not perfect, I admit, but tried and proven over 200-plus years, longer than any other and far more successful.
Today we are having a wave of opposition to our constitution with the hopes of eliminating, replacing or at least minimizing it, or portions of it. Such steps will result in major loss of our basic freedoms and rights, while we submit ourselves to a non-representative government. Such actions will result in the destruction of America, at least as it was, because such change will reduce or eliminate wealth, prosperity, enterprise and might through lawlessness.
The forces in action to achieve such harm are the very same ones, using the very same methods that have greatly harmed our families and the church. Truth is replaced with emotional and selfish responses and false ideals that run contrary to God’s will for humanity. Over the last 40-50 years, we have witnessed first the destruction of the family, next making the church ineffective and now falsely telling our uneducated youth they have a better way, even all will be FREE, even though history has proven it has not and never will work, but many still believe.
To learn more of our constitution, I advise attending a Celebration of our Constitution and Bill of Rights on Sept. 21, 2019, in the Mount Hebron Cemetery Chapel at 10:30 am. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Christian Alliance and the Sons of the American Revolution.
