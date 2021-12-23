JAMES T. HOLLAND
He did it again. In a Dec. 16 Open Forum, Nick Snow took my words out of context to make it seem that I’m not serious about man’s negative influence on the environment. Nick claimed that I recommended delaying solutions to the clean energy transition for 50 to 100 years. He went on to belittle my suggestion of “a pilot program” with a nonsensical statement of earth A, and earth B.
Climate alarmists use every extreme weather event to scare us into immediate action! They claim the threat is “settled science” and can’t be debated. The earth has experienced extreme weather since the beginning of time. Global warming caused the North American glaciers to melt and opened up farmland from Montana through Canada.
Unfortunately, the only clean energy solution being proposed by the climate alarmists is to end all use of fossil fuels [oil, gas, and coal]. President Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline, and all fossil fuel exploration on federal land. His actions had zero impact on the climate, but he created unnecessary economic damage to local communities.
President Biden’s proposed Build Back Better plan includes $500 billion for climate change projects to be enacted immediately.
Not one of these premature actions will solve the threat of climate change if the U.S. acts alone. This is because the rest of the world is not economically stupid, and does not intend to stop using fossil fuels for their energy needs. Russia’s entire economy is dependent on oil. China is currently building 200 coal fired power plants and has delayed climate action until 2030. Many countries can’t survive without fossil fuels.
Batteries and battery charging stations can’t store energy without receiving electricity from power plants that are dependent on oil, gas, and coal for fuel. America’s freedom, prosperity, and national security depend on fossil fuels. America will need fossil fuel sources of energy for decades. We certainly need these sources as backup when the wind doesn’t blow, the sun doesn’t shine, and when the weather becomes cold enough to freeze generating equipment.
The rest of the world will never support a climate solution that is not competitive with the economic benefits of fossil fuels. Private industry has trillion-dollar incentives to solve these problems. Government subsidies, and mandates, for electric cars, windmills, solar panels, biofuels, etc. are premature, unnecessary, and wasteful. Each of these products must be affordable, and competitive without government support. Government should focus on research, not support of specific businesses, and political favorites.
The American public will revolt if gas, and energy prices go much higher. We don’t need any more climate scare tactics. American ingenuity can solve this problem, but it will require a pilot program with rational debate, creative thinking, trial and error, and continuous improvement.
James T Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
