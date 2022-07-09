My Open Forum last month reviewed history, revealed the common practice of electric vehicle companies exporting the “dirty work” (CO2 emissions) of battery production to poor countries, and inferred that the government mandate to eliminate fossil fuels and internal combustion engines, and replace them with renewables and electric vehicles, is politically, not scientifically, driven.
The mandate has resulted in an Oklahoma land rush-like electric stampede to cash in on the mandate. There are presently about 20 companies selling electric vehicles, and about 20 more companies preparing to enter the race. The government continues to subsidize electric vehicle sales (maximum $7,500 Tax Credit) with the following eligibility rules:
1. Electric vehicle must be new (not used).
2. Tax credit cannot exceed net taxable income. If one owes $4,000 in taxes, one will receive a $4,000 (not $7,500) tax credit.
3. Tax credit is not available if one purchases an electric vehicle from a manufacturer that has already cumulatively sold >200,000 EV vehicles (includes all models). Therefore, all tesla models and all GMC electric are no longer eligible for credits.
In 1978, Don Williams was “Livin’ On Tulsa Time.” Today, Elon Musk is “Livin’ on Tesla Time.”
Tesla was cofounded in 2003 by two Californian engineers — Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning — mutually dedicated to developing the ultimate electric sports car.
In 2004, Musk invested about $6 million in the project, and in 2006 the prototype roadster was produced. Eberhard was fired in 2007 (lawsuit followed), and Musk became the 4th CEO in 2008. Tarpenning subsequently left the company with Musk in complete control. Musk’s original goal was to produce a high-performance electric car, but the masterplan was to produce an affordable electric vehicle for the masses, similar to Hitler’s idea of the Volkswagen (“people’s car”) Beetle. Musk certainly succeeded in producing an amazing luxury car, but it appears that buying a Tesla will remain a luxury. Due to rising production costs, current Tesla prices have increased on all models, from $2,000 on cheapest Model 3 to $10,000 on Model X.
There is conjecture that Musk has pivoted away from the more affordable “people’s car” concept to more affordable transportation in the form of Robotaxis, also referred to as autonomous vehicles. Robotaxis would purportedly cost the same as a bus fare.
There are many reasons a buyer might wish to purchase an electric beyond not having to deal with oil changes, fuel filters, etc. and that buyer should have the option to do so. However, if one is buying because one believes that renewables must totally replace fossil fuels, and electric vehicles are the only vehicle options going forward, one will be doing a disservice not only to one’s children, but to world human flourishing. The present Biden produced fossil fuel shortage crisis is a pale portent compared to the inevitable future disaster of total grid failure with no fossil fuel or nuclear backup availability. Renewables are incapable of maintaining a reliable grid. Without fossil fuels, there would be no supply chains, no food, no highways, no clothes and no electric vehicles to name just a few.
Bernard Swope is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.