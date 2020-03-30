Home is supposed to be the safest place for all of us right now. However, for people experiencing domestic violence, social distancing means being trapped inside with an abuser. As our community goes on lockdown, it will lead to an increase in domestic violence.
Domestic violence and sexual assault are already a deadly epidemic. One in three women will experience physical or sexual violence, making it the most widespread, but least reported health issue. For those living in a hostile environment, self-isolation is normal behavior because you are living in terror, afraid that at any moment your abuser will turn violent. At a time when the entire country is practicing self-isolation, the impact to the unseen victims of abuse will be significant.
The combination of being forced to stay at home, financial pressures and loss of routine create a fertile environment for domestic abuse. China, Israel and the United Kingdom have seen significant spikes in domestic violence amid confinement and economic distress. We may even see normative families reporting violence for the first time, in addition to the worsening of situations in families that have been in the cycle of violence.
With all attention focusing on curbing a public health crisis, the problem of private violence risks is being overlooked or deprioritized by government and the local community. The pandemic raises many questions for victims in dire need of attention. One important one is, what do you do if you are confined to the most terrifying place – your home?
Children who are unable to attend school or day care are also at greater risk. Under normal circumstances, 90 percent of the children exposed to intimate partner violence in the home each year are eyewitnesses to it. We know under normal circumstances, social isolation can have devastating impacts on the safety, health and wellbeing of children. It follows that children will be at the mercy of what goes on behind closed doors during this epidemic.
We have a responsibility to watch out for those who are especially vulnerable during social distancing — those in abusive relationships. While resources during the outbreak are limited, victims should be encouraged to seek out support through hotlines, therapists, counselors and shelters.
Victims of abuse typically reach out for help when the abuser is not at home. The quarantine creates limited opportunity to do that now. But we can all provide support by encouraging victims to turn to a trusted friend or family member to call a hotline on their behalf should they not be able to do so themselves. And, in an emergency, victims should always call 911.
Now more than ever we need to look out for the most vulnerable in our community. I am calling on neighbors to be extra aware and vigilant of possible cases of domestic violence. Retreating to our homes does not mean cutting ourselves off from our community. We are all in this together.
The Laurel Center is committed to remaining open as an essential community service during this outbreak, providing a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling and therapeutic services by phone and emergency shelter. Help is a phone call away at 540-667-6466.
