“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”
— Rahm Emanuel
Along with the hardships and lifestyle changes triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, we should also have serious concerns about the political aftermath of this crisis. Will the final outcome help or hinder President Trump’s bid for a second term? Will his leadership through it all earn him voter support or will the scheme that follows deny him the needed votes?
Those who have followed the countless press briefings and news media reports have some insight now about the earnest truth and the obvious spin. Those same followers also know that regardless of the boundless energy, sincerity and attention to detail shown thus far by Mr. Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, every fact and perspective can be second guessed and twisted like gridiron gossip on a Monday morning.
In spite of the never ending Trump resistance and the unyielding spin to make his every decision and response seem flawed, I think he and his task force have performed well throughout the crisis and will survive the scam that is bound to follow. If history is a teacher, however, we should all know by now the lessons of the past three years.
Count on the Trump resistance to lead a deep state effort and spin the obvious truth, discount Mr. Trumps efforts and erase any sense of a job well done. And also remember Rahm Emanuel’s words of wisdom from November 2008, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”
We’ve seen the message in that statement exploited at least three times so far during the Trump presidency, i.e., The Bret Kavanaugh hearings of September 2018, the Mueller hearings of July 2019 and the Ukraine hearings of November 2019. In each case the plan started with a fabricated storyline or narrative, and proceeded with a scheme to support it. And in each hearing the burden of proof failed to support the facts and president Trump was vindicated.
So what might the narrative be regarding the coronavirus crisis? Mr. Trump overreacted, he under reacted, he was slow to react, ignored the medical experts, overspent, underspent, failed to control the economy, ignored the needs of some, stockpiled too much, stockpiled too little, played the racist card, the sexist card, the xenophobic card, the homophobic card or some other card and the list goes on.
America’s voters deserve honest politics and honest reporting, but the unending need for power and influence includes any scheme or crisis worthy of exploiting. Some political leaders are willing to stoop so low as to shred a State of the Union speech on national TV before a live audience.
President Trump’s leadership during this unfortunate crisis has been intense and thorough. All comments to the contrary are speculative and unfounded. As always, however, stay tuned because a scheme will follow to try and prove the opposite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.