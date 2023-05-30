JESSICA PEACOCK
Clarke County Public School officials are wrong: COVID-19 still poses an active danger to both students and staff.
While “officially diagnosed” cases might have declined significantly, this is due to people testing at home (if they test at all) and not reporting test results and not because people are no longer getting or transmitting COVID-19.
A research letter in JAMA Network Open in January noted, “official COVID-19 case counts increasingly underestimate the number of people who test positive and vastly underestimate the number of true infections.”
The U.S. is in a much better place with COVID-19 than it was, thanks to vaccines that help prevent hospitalization and death during acute illness. However, people are still getting sick and dying! COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death for adults in 2022 and the first in deaths caused by infectious or respiratory diseases for children. Parents missed a record number of workdays caring for sick kids.
Published research showing the long-term risks associated with COVID-19 infection is extensive, including increased risk of immune dysfunction, heart attack and stroke, autoimmune disorders, neurological issues and of course the risk of developing long COVID (of which it is estimated 1 in 10 infections will result).
Here is what research published just this month has found when it comes to COVID-19 infection and kids: A study in JAMA found that the incidence of Type-I Diabetes was almost double in children who had a diagnosed COVID-19 infection. Another study in The Lancet found a “sustained higher risk” of some diagnoses among children, including epilepsy/seizures and brain swelling, with the authors noting that some outcomes will “probably have deleterious consequences for children’s health and physical and educational development.” Finally, in the Journal of Pediatrics a study reported that 12-16% of children who were infected following the emergence of the Omicron variant met criteria for long COVID, with no difference in rates for kids with a first infection or reinfection. This means that kids are at risk for long COVID with any infection, and at a time when we have never done less to protect them from repeat infections in schools.
The CDC recently updated its own guidance, stating, “COVID-19 can cause serious health problems, so it’s more important than ever to protect your child’s health” and “consider having your child wear a mask to school.” But, even without masking there is still a lot more we can be doing to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in our schools. The CDC also recently updated its guidance on improving ventilation to prevent indoor transmission and set a target of five air changes per hour. I hope our local schools will investigate whether their buildings meet this target, and if not, use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to improve the safety of the air our kids breathe while in their care.
The public emergency might be over, but the threat is far from gone. We can do more to make our schools safe for all, and to be better prepared for next fall and winter.
