PAUL SIKER
Several days ago, United Airlines announced a mandate requiring that all employees obtain a Covid-19 vaccine, becoming the first major U.S. airline to make such a proclamation.
“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” said Scott Kirby, United’s CEO in a letter to employees. “The facts are crystal clear,” he added. “Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”
He then went on to cite two statistics that succinctly and starkly highlight the risks associated with not getting vaccinated: “We have learned that vaccines are by far the most effective way to protect people from COVID-19. In fact, we now know that an unvaccinated person is approximately 50 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than a vaccinated person and almost 300 times more likely to die.”
In addition to United Airlines, other major corporations that are requiring that employees in their organizations obtain a vaccine include Tyson Foods, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Lyft, Disney, Frontier Airlines, and The Washington Post. Closer to home, both Inova Healthcare and Valley Healthcare are also requiring all employees to get a vaccine. With the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, I believe we are fast approaching a tipping point where we will soon see progressively greater momentum around both commercial and governmental organizations requiring staff to get vaccinated. The data regarding vaccine efficacy is simply too compelling to ignore, while the downside associated with not being vaccinated is too perilous.
This is yet another opportunity to highlight what I’ve been saying since the beginning of my campaign for the Virginia House of Delegates: “Good governance is grounded in good judgment.” One considerable difference between me and my opponent, Dave LaRock, is our individual perceptions regarding the validity of medical science. In a pandemic, I believe that public officials have a bonafide responsibility to disseminate factual evidence grounded in real-world data that is quantifiable, informative, and genuinely helpful to residents. My opponent, on the other hand, seemingly wants to be regarded as the “Delegate of Disinformation.” His continuing efforts to promote false information about Covid-19 and the efficacy of vaccines is disgraceful, dangerous and the very reason that people in our area are now concluding that Dave LaRock is bad for your health.
Paul Siker is a candidate for Virginia House of Delegates 33rd District.
(7) comments
Thank you, Jonboy, for your sane discussion. Yes, Republicans and Democrats need to govern and serve the people they represent and the good of the entire country.
Wallowing in lies and groveling before a pathetic old man and poor loser doesn’t do that. The oath taken is to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Have most done that? No.
Instead, they support a culture of lies and conspiracies, of insurrection and martial law, and of threatening state officials to illegally overturn and steal an election.
You head spinning, mouth frothing, spittle spewing Trump followers and traitors don’t start shrieking for “proof.” This is common knowledge. After all, our entire world, known universe, and all galaxies far far away heard the phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Of Georgia where Trump suggested, then pressured, eventually threatened a public servant to “find” fictional votes and call the election for Trump.
We have seen statements by General Miley and interviews where the top general expressed fear and certainly concern over what was coming out of the White House at the time between November 3rd and January 20th. You know things like martial law and military coups. The generals were worried.
As Trump, the sniveling poor lose, hid under his desk sucking his thumb, traitors like Giuliani, Powell, and Flynn pressed him to declare traitorous acts. Be assured, his other toadies are squawking like mad to correspondents and book authors. They were wittinesses to this traitorous behavior.
You want to be a Republican and conservative? Support the GOP and the few decent party members left. Dismiss the lying, sniveling, groveling cowards and toadies. They are Not the GOP.
I’m glad that corporate America has sanity. This is in stark contrast to Republicans who sacrifice life in the name of fealty to the first President who mounted an insurrection against our country. It puzzles me because the former President and First Lady both got the vaccine. I want folks in government to govern. This candidate seems like he’s there for that purpose. My hope is that in the very near future, the appeal of this former President will fade and the Republicans will field candidates that truly want to govern. I might disagree with them on some issues but rest comfortably at night knowing they know how to govern and will think about the consequences of their actions. I also want them to have a message that will appeal to folks and can win elections on it’s own merit; there’s no reason to suppress votes or gerrymander districts.
Republicans who seems to thrive in cult worlds of lies and conspiracies don’t care if they have to climate over the corpses of dead constituents to get what they want which is to appease a former president who is a liar and a coward.
Sniveling and groveling at his feet is more important than being there for their people and they have such wonderful examples like DeSantos of Florida and Abbott of Texas to follow.
Be smart: get vaccinated, wear a mask, vote them out. It’s that simple.
Paul Siker will be a great representative in Richmond. Insurrectionist Dave LaRock is an embarrassment, recently convicted of a crime and unable to pass a single bill for the past two years. He was stripped of his committee assignments and has done nothing for our area. It's time for a change and Paul Siker is just the person for the job.
The "vaccine" of which you speak is not really a vaccine. Read this: https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/covid-19-mrna-shots-are-legally-not-vaccines
